DIBS parking app revolutionizes event parking

DIBS, an event space parking app, is designed to connect people who live near popular venues and have extra parking spaces with event-goers looking for affordable and convenient parking.

The app was created by Osher Steel, who graduated from FSU in 2024, and his co-founder Willy Merlet. The pair wanted to make finding affordable event parking stress-free and easier.

DIBS works like AirBnb but for parking. Homeowners, students and small business owners near event venues can become hosts and list their parking spaces for the events that they choose. Although DIBS takes a small commission per booking, the rest goes to the host.

DIBS’s key features include booking parking spots in advance through the app and being able to compare locations by distance to the venue, price and walking time. The app also offers cheaper parking that is up to two-thirds less expensive than official stadium parking, and allows for faster exits after events.

“I first saw the idea of peer-to-peer parking way back in 2019 when I was in high school. It always stuck with me — like, why hasn’t someone made this work when AirBnb and all these other sharing-economy apps already had,” said Steel.

After graduation, Steel and Merlet began talking about creating a startup that could be beneficial for many event goers.

The two realized they had the skills to do it themselves, and began developing DIBS in September 2023.

“Every game I’m quick to check my bookings and see how everyone else on the platform is doing it, but I’m also really enthusiastic about how little effort it requires on my part to make some extra money and help alumni and fans out,” said Patrick Luciuga, an FSU student and DIBS host.

“I think the clear benefit to DIBS is that it gives students an avenue to make some extra income without having to change any part of their current lifestyle, especially given the low fees,” said Luciuga.

DIBS is currently active in Miami, Jacksonville and Tallahassee with plans to expand to Orlando and Tampa next month.

Miami fans can currently use DIBS for games and other events at venues like Hard Rock Stadium, LoanDepot Park and more.

“If it really is more convenient and cheaper, I’d consider using it for concerts, UM games, or any events in Brickell or Wynwood,” said Jamie Freedman, a junior at UM and avid event-goer.

Steel’s long-term goal is to expand across the U.S. since the app scales easily city to city, but expansion is not as easy as it seems, “Building the product is one thing, but getting the word out is another. There’s the tech side, the marketing side, and then all the administrative stuff. We’re learning all of it as we go,” he said.

Steel and Merlet met with a User Interface and User Experience (UI/UX designer) to ensure intuitive flow and strong branding.

The app itself is designed to be simple, modern and easy to navigate. It is available in the app store for both iOS (Apple) and Android users, free of charge.

The company is focused on being a youth-driven, community-based startup, hosting giveaways and events for students, as well as offering student discounts.

“We’re still navigating the startup world, but being local makes it exciting. We want to make parking easier and build something that actually helps people,” said Steel.