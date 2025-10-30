Hurricanes are set for first out of state road test against SMU

After a 42-7 win over Stanford at home, No. 10 Miami is set to take on the SMU Mustangs in Dallas for its first out-of-state matchup of the season.

The last time Miami played a road game out-of-state was on Nov. 30, 2024 against Syracuse where the ’Canes lost 41-38, a game that knocked UM out of the ACC Championship game and a chance to make the College Football Playoffs.

Miami (6-1, 2-1 ACC) and SMU (5-3, 3-1 ACC) have only played each other one time. In 1965, the Mustangs beat the Hurricanes by a mere score of 7-3.

Despite losing 13-12 to Wake Forest (5-2, 2-2 ACC) this past weekend on a game-winning field goal, SMU is a win-hungry team with talent on both sides of the ball.

Redshirt junior quarterback Kevin Jennings is in his second season as the Mustangs’ starter. He currently has amassed 2,119 passing yards, which is second best in the ACC. However, his accuracy has been erratic, leading all ACC quarterbacks in interceptions with eight. The Mustangs lead the nation in turnovers, with 13.

Jennings and the SMU program are coming off an historic 2024 campaign. Ranking top five in pass yards and touchdowns offensively, the team made the CFP in its first year as a member of the ACC.

SMU has many former Hurricanes on its roster and staff. Leading the way is graduate backup quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, who played at UM from 2020-2023. Other names include wideout Romello Brinson, running back Chris Johnson Jr., and offensive lineman Zion Nelson

On the coaching side of things, former Miami offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee is the head coach of the Mustangs, boasting a 34-15 record in his fourth year in Dallas. In 12 ACC games as head coach, he has only lost one. Additionally, De’Eriq King is the quarterbacks coach, having played for Miami in the 2021-2022 seasons.

Look for the Jennings-led offense to spread the wealth. In Winston-Salem, seven wideouts caught passes and it’s been a continuing trend all season. Brinson leads the group with 515 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Defensively, sixth-year redshirt senior quarterback Carson Beck and the Miami offense will have to look out for SMU’s preseason All-American safety Isiah Nwokobia. On Saturday, the senior safety Wake’s Deshawn Purdie and has 65 total tackles on the season.

“I’ll tell you they’ve got great eyes, great eye discipline,” Miami head coach Mario Cristobal said prior to this weekend’s matchup. “When they get to the football, they get there with a disposition to force that thing to come on out. I feel like just watching them on film, they have a great feel for what the guy next to them is doing,”

After a dominant second half showing against the Cardinal, this weekend’s matchup is pivotal in Miami’s quest for the playoffs.

It will be key for Beck to get the ball into more hands than just true freshman Malachi Toney and Sixth-year redshirt senior CJ Daniels. The involvement of fifth-year senior Tony Johnson played dividends, resulting in him being the leading receiver last weekend.

Look for Johnson or other wideouts such as Joshua More and Keelan Marion to have a big presence in this game against an SMU team that allows the second most passing yards in the nation, surrendering 303.5 per game.

Junior running back Mark Fletcher Jr will play a big part towards Miami success. After a slow first half start against Stanford, Fletcher got going in the second half, finishing the game with 106 yards and three touchdowns. He needs to get out of the gate strong against a strong SMU run defense that allows 95.5 rushing yarder per game.

A key for Miami, and something that Cristobal has preached is minimizing the penalties. Against Stanford, UM had five total penalties, which was down from its nine penalty performance against Louisville. The Hurricanes should strive for clean football against a SMU team that has the ability to drive down field.

Wake Forest’s defense did a great job in stopping SMU’s run game. That is a point of emphasis Miami’s defense can focus on this weekend. Stifling the run and making Jennings, who can be turnover-prone, throw the ball and into pressure.

“It’s always about a 1-0 focus,” said Cristobal. “It’s making sure that we take care of our business, making sure that we are preparing in the manner of whether it be a walk through, a meeting, a practice, that we’re preparing to our standards so we can execute to the best that we possibly can.”

The Hurricanes will look to spoil SMU’s homecoming game on Saturday, Nov. 1. Kick-off at Gerald J. Ford Stadium is set for Noon EST and will air on ESPN.