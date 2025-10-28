Miami golf take first place in White Sands Invitational

Olivia Attalla
Photo Credit: @HurricanesGolf via X // Miami Hurricanes golf competes in the White Sands Invitational in Paradise Island, Bahamas on Oct. 26, 2025.

All eyes were on the Miami Hurricanes golf program on Sunday after taking first place at the White Sands Invitational in Paradise Island, Bahamas.

The team finished with a total score of +35 over three days of play.

Starting with day one, Ashley Kaur led the way, securing second place overall at +6. Kaur’s performance was outstanding — she shot +4 on the first day and added +2 on the second. Behind Kaur, Rebekah Gardner recorded three rounds totaling +8, securing fourth place on the leaderboard.

Cleo Amino Vilarino finished fifth, just behind Kaur and Gardner, with three rounds totaling +10. Vilarino shot +3 in the first round, +2 in the second, and +5 on the final day.

Barbora Bujáková made a strong return after a season-ending injury, tying Miami’s Stella Jelinek for 13th place in the individual rankings. Bujáková shot +5 in round one, +7 in round two, and +2 on the final day to finish at +14 overall.

Jelinek also finished at +14, shooting +5, +5, and +4 across the three rounds.

The Hurricanes also had Katie Carman and Aada Rissanen competing as individuals. Carman placed 40th with a tournament total of +43, followed by Rissanen in 43rd at +65.

Following their successful tournament in the Bahamas, the Hurricanes will return to Miami to prepare for the spring season. Their next tournament will take place on Feb. 1 in Palos Verdes, California, where they will compete in Ohio State’s Regional Challenge.

Here’s a look at the full team results on Sunday compared to other universities:

  1. Miami (+35)
  2. USF (+40)
  3. High Point (+50)
  4. Middle Tennessee (+56)
  5. Northern Illinois (+74)
  6. Ohio (+88)
  7. Prairie View A&M (+152)