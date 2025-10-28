Fluent futures: Why a second language matters

In today’s inter-connected world, it feels as if knowing one language just isn’t enough. In the United States, only 1 in 5 people speak a second language. Not enough people seem to understand that having the ability to speak another language can open new opportunities for people that they might not otherwise be able to achieve with just a single language.

If we want to succeed in our globalized future, we need to treat bilingualism as a necessity and not a luxury.

Now, as a bilingual individual myself — I understand how difficult it is to learn and maintain my second language.

Growing up, the first language that I ever learned was Russian. I even went into kindergarten not knowing a single word of English. But now with English being my predominant language, it’s tough to maintain my proficiency in Russian.

To keep it fresh, I make it a point to practice everyday with either my family and friends or by practicing a few words on Duolingo. Even these small efforts go a long way in helping me stay connected with my mother tongue.

For UM students who are interested in expanding their language knowledge, the university offers Mango Languages through the school library. Students can sign up with their school email and learn languages that Duolingo or other language learning websites might not otherwise have at no additional cost.

Learning another language comes with many great benefits, with one of the most meaningful being that you can interact with people from across many cultures.

“It allows people to communicate with a broader range of people around the world and promotes a deeper understanding of different cultures” said Eiko Williams, a senior lecturer of Spanish and Japanese at the University of Miami. For many students, that connection is exactly what motivates them to learn a second language.

Communication goes deeper when it’s spoken in someone’s native language. Oftentimes, it shows respect to the person you are talking to and makes the person you are talking to feel at ease.

By speaking in that person’s native language, you show that you are willing to break barriers in order to create a genuine connection.

I experience this first hand, as I am able to connect on a deeper level with my grandparents when I speak to them in their native language of Russian rather than in English.

Through our conversations, I’ve learned stories about their lives in the Soviet Union and gained a deeper understanding of our traditions and customs as a family. Speaking their language not only allows me to strengthen my bond with them but also understand my family’s history and roots.

Learning an additional tongue can open new opportunities for you, including better job prospects. With our world being so inter-connected these days, many people of different ethnicities and cultures are present in the workplace.

Employers understand this, which is why they are increasingly looking for candidates who can bridge language gaps and communicate effectively with clients of different backgrounds.

In fact, being bilingual gave me a real advantage in the job market. I was able to secure a job in the banking industry because I was able to effectively communicate with customers who felt more comfortable speaking in Russian.

That ability helped me build trust and strong relationships with our clients, which set me apart from other equally qualified candidates.

Knowing more than one language can distinguish yourself from your peers. It can potentially lead to higher pay or even greater job security. Understanding another language is a valuable skill that could open new pathways for you in your professional life.

My bilingual ability is an essential part of my identity, and I encourage more people to put in the effort that it takes to learn a second language. Learning a language beyond your native one is more than a skill, it’s a way to open more doors and build more meaningful relationships with people of other backgrounds. It can help you see life through a new, more broader perspective.

So please, take the time to learn a new language and see how it can broaden your horizons, deepen your connections with others and open your eyes to the world in ways you’d never suspect.