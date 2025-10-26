The chilling details behind the body found in singer d4vd’s car

A body was found in the back of a tesla registered to singer d4vd’s car on Sept. 8, after it was towed on for being parked over 72 hours in Hollywood Hills.

The car had been parked there for weeks while d4vd was on tour, before a stench was reported coming from the vehicle. The smell came from the body in his trunk.That body was later identified as Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

Once the body was identified on Sept. 17, d4vd canceled his Seattle show and the FBI searched his home. Two days later the rest of the tour in the U.S. was canceled, and on Sept. 22, the remaining tour dates outside of the U.S. were canceled.

d4vd, full name David Anthony Burke, was born on May 28, 2005 in Queens, NY. His music career began when he decided to use his own music as the background of Fortnite montages to avoid copyright.

His music hit streaming sites in Nov 2021, and he is best known for his songs “Here With Me” and “Romantic Homicide.”

d4vd was speculated to have a romantic relationship withHernandez, who was 15-years-old. Many users on Tik Tok did some digging on d4vd’s digital footprint and uncovered chilling details.

One of them being an unreleased song entitled, “Celeste_Demo unfin”. Users also found that d4vd had also released songs for the last couple of years on Hernandez’s birthday Sept. 7.

Both Celeste and d4vd had matching tattoos which read, “Shhhh.” This was later revealed to authorities by Rivas’ mother in order to identify her body.

Celeste’s brother confirmed the two met on social media when she was 12. The singer’s friends also confirmed that they thought she was 19 since d4vd and Hernandez were spotted together at multiple age restricted events.

“There’s just [something] wrong with this case, it’s so unsettling,” TikTok user @stvylight_07 said under a post about the case.

d4vd is not currently being charged with any crimes and has not been named as a person of interest according to LAPD. Until the cause of death is determined, there is no culpability beyond concealment of a body.

d4vd has hired high profile criminal defense attorney Blair Beck to represent him.

It seems d4vd is staying under the radar at the moment with his tour cancelled. He also hasn’t posted on Instagram since Rivas’ body was found.

Her family speaks out saying they are, “heartbroken.” They have created a GoFundMe to raise money to put her to rest.