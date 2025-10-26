Miami Swim and Dive overcomes Rutgers, falls to Arkansas in tri-meet

The Miami Hurricanes made waves up north this weekend, splitting their tri-meet against Rutgers and Arkansas in New Brunswick, N.J. Although Miami took down the hosting Scarlet Knights 186–166, it fell to the Razorbacks 249–102.

Ashlyn Massey led the charge with a dominant double in the butterfly events, winning both the 100-yard fly (52.53), UM’s first individual win in the event, as well as the 200-yard fly (1:58.30). Previously a NCAA Championships qualifier, Massey is expected to go all the way this season.

Freshman Isabelle Videment showed off her speed with a runner-up finish in the 50-yard freestyle (22.79). Redshirt Senior Savannah Barr scored valuable points with a third-place finish (1:48.83) in the 200-yard freestyle.

Sophie Lenze nearly had the distance crown in her grasp in the 1,000-yard freestyle but ultimately finished second (10:03.46).

Miami got a strong start in the 400-yard medley relay, where Leah Treglia, Zofia Sobczak, Ashlyn Massey, and Savannah Barr powered to second place (3:41.31).

Treglia added a third-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke (55.05), and Sobczak placed third in the 200-yard breaststroke (2:14.56).

On the boards, Chiara Pellacani continued to shine, earning second in the 1-meter dive (300.60).

On Oct. 31, Miami returns home for a Halloween showdown, hosting Florida Southern at the Whitten Pool. First splash is set for 2 p.m..