Stanford seeks elusive road win at No. 9 Miami: What to know about the Cardinal before Saturday’s matchup

Stanford football’s (3-4, 2-2 ACC) most meaningful progress under interim head coach Frank Reich will be measured on the road. The Cardinal are 0-4 away from home and have yet to stack back-to-back wins this season. That makes Saturday night’s first-ever meeting with No. 9 Miami at Hard Rock Stadium a chance to change the trajectory, not just the record, of this season.

The quarterback situation is the biggest question for Stanford heading into the weekend. With redshirt senior Ben Gulbranson’s status uncertain after last week’s leg injury, redshirt freshman quarterback Elijah Brown could make his first start of the season. Brown said he leaned on Gulbranson and the staff to be ready when called, emphasizing a “level head” approach:

“Just staying the course is the key to the win. And I had a lot of help over the week just picking Ben’s brain on what kind of looks we’re getting and where I should go with the ball,” Brown said.

Reich echoed that message of letting things come naturally for Brown: “Don’t try to be a hero. Just do what players fall for, let your teammates shine and just stick to the script.”

If Brown gets the nod, he will have the support of a backfield coming off an impressive week. Redshirt freshman running back Cole Tabb is coming off a career night and was named both ACC Running Back and Rookie of the Week after rushing 28 times for 118 yards and a touchdown in the win over Florida State.

“There were a lot of yards after contact,” Reich said, praising Tabb’s “contact balance” and the line’s improved run blocking. “He showed that power to move the pile, but he also showed speed to get around the edge. And that’s a rare combination.”

Senior tight end Sam Roush has emerged as a steady chain-mover, piling up targets the last two weeks as the passing game found better rhythm. Reich called Roush a big part of their offense but insisted the plan remains to spread the ball. To be successful this weekend, Brown will have to trust his deep shots in an effort to connect with receivers CJ Williams and Caden High.

Defensively, Stanford’s challenge is compounded by a short-handed unit for the first half. Fifth-year safety Mitch Leigber must sit the opening two quarters following a targeting ejection in the game against the Seminoles; Reich called it “an unfortunate play” and said the staff would adjust personnel until Leigber’s return after halftime.

To make things tougher, Stanford will be facing a team in bounce-back mode. Miami (5-1, 1-1 ACC) just absorbed its first loss, 24-21 to Louisville, but remains a top-10 team with speed across the formation and an experienced front on defense. Reich lauded the Hurricanes’ physicality and variety — plenty of single-high looks and man-match principles — and warned that their corners “can play man coverage the whole game.” The last time Stanford beat a top-10 nationally ranked team was in 2009, when they defeated No. 7 Oregon 51-42.

Although Miami is an unfamiliar foe to Stanford, Reich is no stranger to the Hurricanes. In 1984, Reich orchestrated the “Miracle in Miami,” replacing Maryland’s starting quarterback and leading the Terrapins to a 31-point second-half rally to beat the Hurricanes 42-40 — the largest comeback in college football at the time. Reich smiled off any suggestion of recreating that script for the Cardinal.

“That is not my advice. That’s definitely not my advice, for sure,” Reich said.

To avoid facing an impossible deficit early in the game, the Cardinal have to bring the vibes of Stanford Stadium, where the team is undefeated this season, on the road. Stanford has played cleaner football as of late after a flag-heavy outing two weeks ago; avoiding pre-snap penalties and staying on schedule will be essential against Miami’s front. The Cardinal must also ride the ground game. Tabb’s yards-after-contact can keep Stanford ahead of the chains and set up play-action for Brown, who made it clear that he will be simplifying the script and taking what the defense gives. Brown has faith this road matchup will unfold differently than the others.

“We’re a great team as well,” Brown said. “If we eliminate our mistakes and keep moving forward, we’re going to be great.”

It’s the right message for a roster that has shown steady growth and is learning how to win tight games. Reich understands that a win in Miami would be huge for the program.

“This is going to be a really good test for us on the road,” Reich said. “If we want to get to where we want to go, we have to be able to show that we can go on the road against a well-coached team, a tough team, and play good football.”

Kick-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST on Saturday.