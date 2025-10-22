‘The Wiz’ eases on down the road and straight into our hearts

As a self-proclaimed musical theater lover, I had been wanting to see “The Wiz” on Broadway for years. I’ve heard incredible reviews about its stellar cast and beautiful set design. After finally experiencing it, I can confidently say that it was unlike any theatrical performance I’ve ever seen.

The musicality of the show stood out immediately. Each of the actors blew me away with both their vocal agility and technicality. Dana Cimone’s portrayal of Dorothy was nothing short of stunning, as she effortlessly controlled and maintained her vocal tone throughout each performance. While goosebumps covered my arms during every number, her rendition of “Home” silenced the house, demanding every watcher’s attention and capturing their hearts.

Similarly, D. Jerome as the Tin Man reawakened my love for musicals entirely during, “What Would I Do If I Could Feel.” Time seemed to stand still as he san with such raw passion and vulnerability. I genuinely believed he was nothing but a Tin Man in dire need of both love and a heart.

The chemistry among the cast was undeniable, making every scene enjoyable. Cal Mitchell’s portrayal of Lion and Elijah Ahmad Lewis’s as Scarecrow brought a playful energy to the stage that balanced their impressive vocals and larger-than-life personalities.

Sheherazade as Glinda blew the audience away during “Believe In Yourself,” seemingly redefining and challenging the limits of vocal ability. Similarly, Kyla Jade felt as if her voice was designed for the part of Evillene, effortlessly powering through complex songs as if it were as easy as breathing. It would be impossible to recall the show’s greatness without their performances.

During the second act, the hair and costume design added more layers to the experience. The vibrant, bold colors of the Emerald City sequence mixed with the intricate design of Evelline’s hair, makeup and costume during the “Don’t Nobody Bring Me No Bad News” number, made the show special. Every detail was meticulously crafted, ensuring that nothing went unnoticed.

Full of passion, heart and extraordinary talent, “The Wiz” was nothing short of remarkable. Even now, I still find myself daydreaming about my time in that theater seat, holding my heart as tears streamed down my face, blurring the scene in front of me. I will never forget it.

“The Wiz” is currently on its North American tour, with its next performances debuting in Tampa and West Palm Beach from Oct. 14 to 26.