Hurricanes struggle in Chapel Hill, finish T-13th in Tar Heel Classic

After having a strong showing in its last tournament, finishing 6th in the Golfweek Red Sky Classic in Vail, Colo., the Miami Golf team did not keep up the momentum, finishing near the bottom of leaderboard in the Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational in Chapel Hill, N.C. this past weekend.

In a field of 15 teams, the Hurricanes finished tied for 13th with the FIU Panthers, only beating the Rollins Tars.

UM finished the tournament 62 over par, with round scores of +24, +17 and +21. The Auburn Tigers were the victors of the event finishing 5-under par along with three of their team members finishing in the top five, including tournament winner, junior Anna Davis who shot 7-under par.

Miami’s top performer of the invitational was junior Ashleen Kaur, who shot 11-over, finishing tied for 35th on the tournament leaderboard.

UM’s other competitors finished as follows:

Senior Stella Jelinek: +15 (T-49)

Sophomore Cloe Amion Villarino: +16 (T-53)

Senior Rebekah Gardner: +20 (T-67)

Senior Katie Carman: +50 (80th)

The Hurricanes will head out of the country for their next event, as they head to The Bahamas, for the White Sands Invitational Oct. 24-26.