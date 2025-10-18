Meet the 2025-26 Miami women’s basketball captains

In just over a few weeks, year two of the Tricia Cullop Miami Hurricanes women’s basketball era is set to begin. On Friday, the team announced its captains for the 2025-26 season.

Last year’s squad featured five captains led by the Cavinder twins but this year Cullop has selected two players to lead the team.

Ahnay Adams

The 5-foot-6 sophomore guard from New Bedford, Mass. is set to begin her second season as a Hurricane and one of only two returners this season. Adams appeared in all 29 games last season and averaged just under four points per game as well as 1.1 steals per game. She is a great ball handler, able to drive to the basket and is pesky on defense.

Jessica Peterson

The transfer from SMU, Peterson brings veteran leadership to this newly constructed team. The 6-foot-2 center averaged 10.3 points and 12 rebounds per game while starting in every game. She set the SMU program record for the most rebounds in a single season (360) and completed the season with the highest rebounding average in program history. Additionally, Peterson led the ACC in rebounds during conference play with 11.4 a game. The graduate student will play dividends for Miami’s interior game.

The Hurricanes open the season on Nov. 3 against the Hofstra Pride at the Watsco Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m.