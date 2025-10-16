‘Canes women’s swim and dive start season at the Eagle Invitational

Following a 13th place finish in the 2025 NCAA Championship, the Miami Hurricanes women’s swimming and diving team opened their 2025-26 season on Friday at the Eagle Invitational in Florida Gulf Coast, Fla.

The three programs of FGCU, Tampa, and Miami all competed at a high level but it was the Eagles that claimed victory. FGCU garnered 2,527.25 points, while Tampa finished second at 2,342 points and the ‘Canes finished third at 1,814.75 points.

The Hurricanes swimming team held a three-day rally events from the 200,400, and 800 yards freestyle relays. Ashlyn Massey, who is a former NCAA qualifier, won the 200 yard butterfly at only 1:59.44 seconds. Redshirt senior Savannah Barr won the 200 yards freestyle at 1.49.55 and tied for the first in the 50 yards freestyle 23.34.

In their Hurricane debuts, Phoebe Mayo, Isabelle Videment, Brooke Murphy, Ines Mahoudi, and Sophie Lenze all took second. Junior Leah Tregila and senior Sarah Sensenbrenner both took second in 100 and 200-yard backstroke, respectively.

The Miami hurricanes swim and diving team will not return to the water until Oct. 24 for a two-day meet at Rutgers against the home standing Scarlet Knights and Arkansas Razerbacks. The team continues to practice daily on campus and getting ready for a great start of the season with hope to rank in the first top 10 teams in NCAA.