Miami Seaquarium closes after 70 years; plans for redevelopment pending

The Miami Seaquarium has welcomed visitors for the last time, Sunday, Oct. 12. The decision follows years of federal scrutiny, reports of animal cruelty and public outrage after the death of resident orca Lolita in 2023.

Regulators and animal rights groups repeatedly cited the Seaquarium for poor water quality, unsafe enclosures and neglect of aging marine mammals. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s inspection reports documented injuries, deaths and violations of the Animal Welfare Act, which led Miami-Dade County to reconsider the facility’s future on Virginia Key.

According to court records, the Seaquarium’s parent company, Leisure Investments Holdings LLC (The Dolphin Company) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March. A later motion sought to transfer the Seaquarium’s county lease to Miami developer Terra for $22.5 million. Terra outlined a redevelopment plan that includes an aquarium and research center, green public spaces, a public baywalk, retail spaces, restaurants and preservation of the Buckminster Fuller “Dome” as an event venue.

Under Miami-Dade’s Home Rule Charter, the property is restricted to public park purposes, meaning any redevelopment must preserve public access and cannot include private housing. County officials have previously signaled support for a reimagined, non-marine-mammal attraction with public access along the bay, according to the Miami Herald.

In a press release shared with The Miami Hurricane, representing developer David Martin, the Seaquarium’s parent company described the agreement as part of a “responsible plan” to modernize the property and ensure the safe relocation of animals. The statement emphasized that the deal remains contingent on both court and county approval.

PETA, an animal rights group, released a statement shortly after the announcement of the facility’s closure.

“Champagne corks are popping at PETA, following the news that the Miami Seaquarium is finally having to shut its doors after more than 50 long years of imprisoning sick and suffering animals in crumbling concrete tanks, denying them veterinary care, and forcing them to perform tricks,” PETA said in a statement.

Officials have not confirmed exactly where the animals will go or how long the park will remain closed. The company says it has begun developing a Park Transition and Animal Relocation Plan, hiring International Animal Exchange Inc. to coordinate the safe transfer of animals and notifying regulators of its plans.