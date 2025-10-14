How University of Miami students can dance and enjoy Miami’s most electric weekend at III Points

As the Miami skyline hums with late-October heat, something special brews in Wynwood. The walls buzz with color, the lights stretch past midnight and for two days — Oct. 17 and 18 — Miami becomes the center of sound.

This is III Points, and for University of Miami students, it’s more than just a festival. It’s a cultural rite of passage.

Every fall, thousands flood Mana Wynwood, weaving between art installations, glowing stages and a lineup that jumps from underground house to Latin experimental. This year, the roster feels especially global: Peggy Gou’s disco grooves, Denzel Curry’s Florida fury, and Sean Paul’s dancehall heat.

But look deeper, and you’ll find the Latin heartbeat that makes III Points feel like home. Acts like CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso will bring Argentinian trap and funk to the 305.Puerto Rican trailblazer Villano Antillano fuses his explosive performances with perreo and rising Dominican DJ Chuwi will spin genre-bending sets that turn the floor into a fever dream.

For UM students making the trip from Coral Gables, the journey is part of the experience. The fastest route is usually Uber or Lyft, though surge pricing after midnight can sting — split fares with friends or pre-schedule your ride.

Those looking to save can take Metrorail from University Station to Government Center, then grab a Metrobus or short rideshare north into Wynwood. Parking is scarce, and roads around the venue close early, so think twice before driving.

Once you’re inside, the city melts away. The air smells faintly of paint and street food. Between all the art and energy, remember to stay hydrated.

Miami nights stay humid, and hours of dancing can sneak up on you. Bring a reusable bottle to fill up at the free refill stations. Keep sipping, even when you’re not thirsty. Electrolyte drinks are a smart call, too, especially if you’re drinking.

Comfort beats fashion here. Breathable fits, sneakers and a small bag will take you far. Sunscreen early, poncho later — it’s Miami, after all.

Security is tight, and there’s no re-entry, so double-check your essentials before walking in: ID, phone, charger, wallet and water gear.

Still, the magic of III Points isn’t just in the planning. It’s in those moments you didn’t expect — catching a spontaneous DJ set under neon strobes, running into classmates by a mural or standing shoulder to shoulder with strangers in the crowd.

As the last beats fade and you spill into Wynwood’s painted streets, tired but buzzing, you’ll understand why so many call III Points a Miami tradition. It’s not just another weekend out, it’s the city’s creative soul on full display.