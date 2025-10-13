No. 18 Miami volleyball’s win streak ends at 15 after 3-1 loss to No. 10 SMU

Miami volleyball’s impressive 15-game winning streak came to an end on Sunday, as the No. 18 Hurricanes fell 3-1 to No. 10 SMU.

Miami had been on a historic run, sweeping its first four ACC opponents and reverse-sweeping the No. 4 Pittsburgh Panthers last week. But, that grueling test against Pitt seemed to have taken the wind out of the Hurricanes, as SMU were able to take the game by the reigns from the first set to the last.

The ‘Canes kept up with the Mustangs to start the first set, having led 5-4 after the first nine points. Yet, from this point on, SMU controlled the opening set with relative comfortability, eventually winning it 25-12.

The second set saw Miami come back into the game with a sense of renewed energy and fight. Miami was consistently one point behind SMU, but never let the set slip away, repeatedly finding ways to stay in contention. Ultimately, at the 20-20 mark, the ‘Canes dug in deeper than the Mustangs and battled towards a 25-21 set victory, tying the match at one set each.

Miami initially carried this momentum into the third set, taking the first four points consecutively. However, an eight-point streak from the Mustangs saw the scores flipped to 4-8, a lead that SMU refused to drop, as Mustangs took the set 25-14.

A pattern had emerged by the final set, as despite a strong opening by the Hurricanes, their impetus did not persist. SMU clawed themselves back into the set, showing the same edge that they had displayed throughout the contest, winning the set 25-21, and the match, 3-1.

Although any loss is a disappointing one, Miami’s historic run had to end at some point, and given SMU’s higher ranking, the Mustangs were not a lousy opponent by any means.

Senior Flormarie Heredia Cólon continued her solid form, with the outside hitter leading the team with 19 kills. Meanwhile, setter Ariana Rodriguez again displayed her playmaking proficiency, achieving 25 assists this game.

The ‘Canes remain tied for third in the ACC with No. 6 Stanford and No. 4 Pitt, all of whom are 5-1 in conference play.

The Hurricanes will now seek to bounce back against the California Golden Bears, who are on a four-game losing streak. Miami will go back on the road for this fixture in Berkeley, which will take place on Thursday, Oct. 16. First serve is set for 10 p.m. ET.