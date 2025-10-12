Miami falls 1-0 to Syracuse on senior night

The University of Miami Women’s soccer team narrowly lost to Syracuse after conceding a late 77th minute goal, spoiling the ’Canes senior night.

Syracuse was able to earn its first conference win of the season (5-6-4, 1-5-1 ACC), while Miami remains winless in the ACC (6-5-3, 0-5-1 ACC).

The game was a defensive chess match, as both teams struggled to generate offense on a soggy field which had been battered by rain all day leading up to the match.

With the game tied up late, the ‘Canes pushed for a late winner in an effort to cap off their senior night on a high note.

However, their aggressive approach backfired, as Syracuse was able to notch a clinical counter attack. After a failed clearance by a Miami defender, Syracuse’s Mia Klammer found herself through on goal, where she calmly slotted a shot into the bottom corner for the game’s lone score.

The Hurricanes were unable to equalize, despite outshooting Syracuse 16 to 13 and earning 12 corner kicks compared to Syracuse’s six.

Miami’s standouts on the day were goalkeeper Emily Bredek, who had two saves and held a clean sheet before being subbed off at the half, and Crosby Nicholson who had four shots on the day.

Miami’s home stand will continue when they host the California Golden Bears on Oct. 16 with kickoff set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.