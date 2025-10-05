Miami native Lauren Jauregui eliminated from ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Lauren Jauregui was voted off the popular dancing show ‘Dancing with the Stars’ on Sept. 30. The show was only three weeks into its 34th season before Lauren got eliminated.

“Dancing with the Stars” is a competitive dancing show that airs on ABC Tuesday nights at 8p.m.. It features professional dancers competing in pairs with celebrities that have little tono experience in dance.

These duos face off and get scored by judges, and most importantly, online votes from fans. The combined scores contribute to who gets voted off the show weekly.

Fifth Harmony star, Lauren Jauregui, is the third member of the group to feature on the show. Her bandmates Ally Brooke and Normani Kordei competed on the show, both separately finishing in third place overall.

Lauren’s last dance was a Cha-Cha to the band’s own hit “Work From Home” which earned 18 points from the judges.Her elimination was evidently a shock to her fellow competitors on the show.

After the live announcement of her defeat, dancers and stars came over to console her with shocked faces and expressions. When asked her reaction about the decision, Lauren said she was, on air, “pissed.”

Lauren Jauregui is Miami born and raised, with outspoken pride towards her Cuban heritage. She was competing alongside familiar faces for the Miami community, such as Alix Earle.

The show continues on with Earle and 10 other couples battling for the Mirror Ball trophy.