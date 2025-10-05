Miami falls 3-0 to FSU after first-half rout

The University of Miami Women’s soccer team was shut out by Florida State University, falling 3-0 after conceding three first-half goals in Tallahassee

For the opening 10 minutes, the match remained even, with both sides exchanging attacks. The Hurricanes’ keeper Emily Bredek made an early save on a shot from FSU forward Solai Washington to keep the score level.

In the 11th minute, however, the Seminoles broke through.

Jordynn Dudley stripped the ball from Miami’s Emilie Simpson and laid off a pass to Washington, who finished from six yards out to the far post. It marked the fourth time in the last six games that Miami has conceded the opening goal.

FSU doubled its lead in the 29th minute when Nyanya Touray’s long-range effort deflected off Miami defender Sam Marella, catching Bredek off guard and bouncing into the back of the net. It was Touray’s first career collegiate goal.

Just 42 seconds later, the Seminoles struck again. After a failed clearance by Marella, Dudley calmly volleyed the ball out of the air from the center of the box into the bottom-left corner. The tally was Dudley’s 23rd career goal in 41 appearances for FSU, and her third in as many matches against Miami.

The second half was played to a stalemate, with neither side able to add to the score line. Miami rotated goalkeepers at halftime, as Bredek and Atlee Olofson each played a half and tallied six and five saves respectively. Teegan Melenhorst, Brie Stevens, and Allie Serlenga each recorded a shot on goal, but none could beat the Seminole defense.

With the loss, the Hurricanes (6-5-1, 0-4-1 ACC) remain winless in conference play. They return home to Coral Gables on Oct. 11 to face Syracuse at 7 p.m.

The match will be broadcast live on ACC Network.