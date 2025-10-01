When to post from talking stage to Insta official

Short answer, there isn’t a right time. But don’t get me wrong, there definitely is an art to it.

The general rule I follow when I’m in a talking stage with someone is to NEVER post them on social media. Maybe I have trust issues, call me crazy.

Nothing good comes from a rushed Insta post. And that goes for everything.

However, there are a few exceptions. Let’s say you’re starting to reach five months of talking and you happen to get a cute aesthetic photo at dinner or on a walk. Posting that on your Insta story is fair game.

I’m going to repeat myself. It should be an Insta story, not a post. No one deserves to make the main Instagram feed until things are official.

I also think you should absolutely ask your talking stage if you should post them on your story. Ask them, “Is this cute for my story?” Their reaction will tell you everything you need to know.

Once you are in a closed off relationship, posting your significant other on any platform is appropriate and even encouraged. But don’t overdo it.

Please, please, please don’t be that girl that only posts with their boyfriend or spams him on your Instagram story. On the other hand, don’t be that boyfriend that doesn’t have a trace of his girlfriend on their social media. The least you could do is make a highlight.

If you are looking for an actual guideline, I think easing into it is the way to go. Start with a few story posts, maybe build up to a highlight, and then go with a full post.

There’s nothing wrong with a post right off the bat after making it official, but if you are looking for an exact rule, that’s what I would do.

Moral of the story, for those of you in relationships, happy posting. Live your life, it’s your relationship.

For those of you in a talking stage, just don’t do it. Or do, I love watching things get messy.

With love,

V