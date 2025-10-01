The ‘Sunshine State’ is not living up to its name

Consistent umbrella carrying, rainboots and puddle-avoiding walks to class are not quite the image the “Sunshine State” sells, but it is what University of Miami’s students must endure this hurricane season.

With students constantly being caught in the rain, UM’s 68% out-of-state student population is easy to spot. They have yet to learn that Florida’s rain will simply appear whenever it wants and it won’t ever stop. Watching students tiptoeing through puddles while attempting but failing to confine themselves to fit under their school bags is almost laughable.

That’s why learning how to dress, prepare and adapt to Miami’s unpredictable downpours isn’t just useful — it’s essential for surviving hurricane season as a UM student.

Many students haven’t had to be conscious of the weather throughout their life, but in Miami you have to adjust fast. Obliviousness to the weather is not an option here, staying dry means staying aware. One second you could be tanning and in the blink of an eye, the lightning alarm sounds.

As a California native, to me, rain automatically means I get to wear a hoodie and sweatpants. However, the mix of humidity and rainfall in Florida makes dressing appropriately confusing, and getting ready seems like an impossible balancing act.

Swapping out heavy cottons and polyesters for linens or moisture-wicking athletic clothing is key in this type of rain. Ensure that your clothing is composed of light, breathable fabrics that can get wet and are comfortable in the Miami heat. While these types of clothing may fall out of favor among fashion enthusiasts, accessories can elevate any outfit. Whether it be jewelry, a cute belt, a head scarf or a fun pair of socks, there is no excuse not to let your personal style shine. Accessories allow a fun way to add your personal style to what could be deemed as a previously basic outfit.

UM students must always carry an umbrella and a compact poncho whether the forecast is rainy or not. “U.S. scientists, including NOAA, are forecasting an above-normal 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, with 13-19 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes, and 3-5 major hurricanes.” So while carrying these items around may feel trivial, especially this erratic hurricane season, it is essential to stay dry.

Leathers and suedes are both fabrics that absorb water, so when they get wet, their quality is ruined. While avoiding leather and suedes should be common rain etiquette, that would be naive to the number of leather totes used by students as school bags.

Purchasing a waterproofing spray to protect luxury items should be the standard. Whether it be Golden Goose’s or Goyard’s, leather and suede goods are an investment and should be treated as such. Simple maintenance tools can be bought for $16.99 on Amazon. So please, skip one trip to Pura Vida and protect your belongings.

Surviving this hurricane season isn’t about luck, it’s about habit. An umbrella, light breathable fabrics and a little waterproofing spray can make the difference between appearing put-together or drenched. With Miami’s unpredictable rainfall, make checking the weather part of your routine before stepping out the door.