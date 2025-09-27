Former NFL star Rudi Johnson reportedly dies by suicide at 45

Former Cincinnati Bengals player Rudi Johnson died at 45 in his Miami-Dade home on Tuesday, Sept. 23, according to Florida authorities.

The cause of death was recently reported as a suicide. Although no foul play is suspected, the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of Johnson.

“All indications are leading to suicide,” said Detective Joseph Peguero of Miami-Dade County in a statement to NBC News.

Johnson was a former Pro Bowl running back and a three-time 1,000-yard rusher for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2001 to 2007, before retiring in 2008 with the Detroit Lions.

He was born in Virginia but resided primarily in Florida during the last decade of his life. Records show that he purchased a $1.3 million home in Coral Gables in September 2010 but sold the property in 2016.

Johnson purchased a condo unit in Sunny Isles Beach in 2019 which was where he was found deceased.

The Bengals released a statement of his passing around noon on Tuesday.

“Rudi was a fine person and an excellent running back for us,” Bengals President Mike Brown said. “He was dependable and productive as a player, and very popular among his teammates. Everyone liked him and saw him as a dear friend. We are deeply saddened by his passing.”

Johnson’s death may be connected to chronic traumatic encephalopathy or CTE, a neurodegenerative disease linked to repeated trauma to the head. CTE has been diagnosed in numerous deceased NFL players.

Johnson’s agent, Peter Schaffer, said he hopes Johnson’s death will open more conversations surrounding CTE.

“The NFL and the scientific community must do more — more research into CTE, more innovation into how we can treat it, prevent it, and provide support to those living with it,” Schaffer said in a statement.

Johnson was inducted into the Chesterfield Sports Hall of Fame on Sept. 18 as a graduate of Thomas Dale High School. For the ceremony, he left a message for current students.

“I just want to say dream big, shoot for the stars, stay focused, never give up. And one more thing: For all the kids from Chesterfield County, I’ll be watching for the next star to be born.”