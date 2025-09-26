Miami blanked by Louisville 2-0, remain winless in ACC

University of Miami Women’s Soccer was held scoreless by Louisville on Thursday, falling 2-0 at Dr. Mark and Cindy Lynn Stadium and dropping to 0-3 in conference play.

The Hurricanes started out flat in the second fixture of their four-game road trip, quickly finding themselves on the back foot as the Cardinals forced the issue early on, launching a flurry of crosses into the box within the first 15 minutes.

Louisville broke the ice in the 17th minute after Grace Maddox squared an incisive low-driven pass across the frame to Emersen Jennings, who drilled it into the top-left corner from point-blank range to give the home side the early advantage.

The Cardinals doubled their lead just before the break because of a blunder from Emily Bredek. The goalkeeper couldn’t corral a routine save from a long distance attempt by Lizzie Sexton, and Kiley Peat beat Bredek to the loose ball to slot home Louisville’s second of the night.

The ’Canes surged forward at the beginning of the second half and were almost rewarded when forward Teegan Melenhorst went down inside the 18-yard box to earn a penalty for Miami.

However, defender Emilie Simpson was denied at the spot by Louisville keeper Erynn Floyd, effectively squashing any momentum Miami had gathered. The Hurricanes failed to record another shot on goal over the remaining 40 minutes as Louisville sealed their ninth straight home win. The Cardinals improved to 10-2, securing their first double-digit win season since 2019.

In total, the ’Canes registered five shots on the night, led by Melenhorst’s two. Emily Bredek and Atlee Olofson split time in net, with Bredek recording a pair of saves and Olofson finishing the contest with four.

After a clinical start to the season, Miami (6-4-1, 0-3 ACC) is caught in a scoring drought, tallying only three goals in their last four games. They have now been defeated in all three of their ACC matches by an aggregate of 1-5.