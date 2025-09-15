Miami moves up to No. 4 in Week 4 AP Poll ranking

The Miami Hurricanes rose to No. 4 in the latest AP Poll following their dismantling of then No. 18 South Florida — their second ranked win in just three weeks.

This marks the first time since 1993 the ‘Canes have two ranked wins in their first three games, and they now stand as the only undefeated team in college football with multiple ranked wins.

Miami was led once again by star quarterback Carson Beck, who threw for 340 yards, three touchdowns, and had a 82% completion rate. Running back Mark Fletcher also dominated, as he thundered through the Bulls for 120 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

So far this season, the offense is firing on all cylinders behind offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson’s scheme. Carson Beck has been surgical tossing the rock, with an 82% completion rate, 889 yards, and seven TDs.

Beck owes some of his success to his receiving core, which has also been elite thus far. CJ Daniels has been making highlight catches every week, with three touchdowns on the year already. The true freshman duo of Malachi Toney and Joshua Moore have also stepped up. Toney has been a safety blanket for Beck, consistently being a reliable target. Moore, on the other hand, caught two touchdowns against USF, including an incredible 39-yard jump ball touchdown catch. Moore became the first UM true freshman with multiple TD catches vs. an FBS opponent since 2013.

Brian Mulvey Assistant Photo Editor // Freshman wide receiver Josh Moore catches a touchdown versus USF on Sept. 14 2025

The defense, which was Miami’s downfall a year ago, has stepped up significantly. Defensive end Ruben Bain Jr. has led the ‘Canes on his side of the ball, being the only defensive lineman in the ACC with both a sack and an interception through three games. The secondary has also been lockdown, thanks to sophomore OJ Frederique Jr. and true freshman Bryce Fitzgerald who already has two picks on the year.

With the team firing on both sides of the ball, the Hurricanes have proved they are a true National Championship contender through their first three weeks.

They will have a chance to rise even higher through the rankings next week, as No. 3 LSU takes on No. 13 Ole Miss, and No. 2 Penn State takes on No. 6 Oregon.

In the current AP Poll top-25, Miami is slated to have one other remaining ranked opponent when UM heads to Tallahassee against No. 7 Florida State on Oct. 4.

Miami will need to stay locked in on their own matchup, as they will play host for the fourth week in a row, this time to their rivals the Florida Gators. All eyes will be on them, as ESPN’s College Gameday comes to Coral Gables for the first time in eight years. Kick off is set for 7:30 p.m. on ABC.