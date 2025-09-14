Maddie Scheier makes Hurricane history at Southern Showcase

After their opener got cancelled last week at FAU, Hurricanes Cross Country made their way to John Hunt Park in Huntsville, Alabama, for the Southern Showcase. In a field of 480 runners, leading the way for the Canes was junior Maddie Scheier, making history.

For the Women’s 5k, Scheier clocked a time of 17:04.5, breaking the Hurricanes record in the event. She beat the previous record set by Daphnee Lavassas in 2022 of 17:10.9 by a little over six seconds. Last season, Scheier showcased that she had the ability to take the top spot for Miami, climbing her way up throughout last year. She ended last season at seventh all-time in the 5k, at 17:44.22, and throughout the last year has brought her time down by 40 seconds.

Out of the 54-team field, Miami’s women’s team finished 14th. Alongside Scheier, who placed 12th in the race, Miami had two other women who placed in the top 100: sophomore Emma Hencock and freshman Lilian Deskins placed 79th and 81st, respectively, with just nine-tenths of a second between the two. Hancock had a time of 17:59.0 and Deskins a time of 17:59.9.

In the Men’s 8k, the team placed 12th of a 51-team field with 459 runners participating. Miami was led by freshman Sukai Truxal, who ran a time of 24:47.0, placing 58th. Making his debut for the Hurricanes, Truxal launched his name into the all-time leaderboards, now seventh all-time. Not too far behind him, Colten Morris, the grad transfer coming over from Robert Morris, placed 73rd at 24:56.8, good for the ninth fastest time in school history. Rounding up Miami’s top placements around the top 100, freshman Alex Severson placed 95th, and just at 101 sat junior Michael Castillo.

Miami will next head to Tallahassee for the Seminole Invite in just a couple of weeks on September 26.