‘Canes volleyball survives five-set battle with Ole Miss, improves to 5-1

The Miami Hurricanes overcame a mid-match collapse to outlast Ole Miss in five sets Wednesday night, winning an ACC-SEC matchup to improve to 5-1 on the season.

Miami (5-1) controlled the opening two sets, 25-18 and 25-20, behind 29 kills from its front line, while the Rebels (3-3) managed just 21.

Ole Miss responded in the third set, taking advantage of seven Miami service errors. Outside hitter Shayla Meyer produced a crucial ace, and Gabi Placide added four kills in a 25-20 win.

As Miami looked to finish off the Rebels going into the fourth set, a point-for-point battle commenced between the teams.

Senior outside hitter Flormarie Heredia Colon reigned in seven kills on 12 attempts for Miami, while the Ole Miss fourth set star was Placide, who put up five kills on 14 attempts.

With a 24-17 lead in the fourth set, UM looked all but ready to celebrate. However, the Rebels rallied, scoring seven consecutive points to even the match at 24. Miami head coach Jose “Keno” Gandara used two timeouts as an attempt to slow down the Ole Miss surge.

The Rebels never slowed as three service aces from Meyer gave Ole Miss a 26-24 win, tying up the match at two and sending the teams racing to 15 in the fifth and final set.

As the fifth set commenced, the crowd was loud for leadoff server, Jazmin Vergara, the Hurricanes’ 6’2” outside hitter.

Miami controlled the early action as the ‘Canes unleashed a barrage of kills, taking an early 7-4 lead and forcing Ole Miss to call timeout.

Miami volleyball discusses game plan during a timeout against Notre Dame at Knight Sports Complex on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. Photo Credit: @loreleis_lens, Contributing Photographer

As the scoreboard read 8-5, the Hurricanes’ coaching staff erupted in disagreement over an out-of-bounds call, challenging the decision. After a review, the referees reversed the call, giving Miami the momentum needed to win the match.

Of the remaining six points the team needed to secure their fifth win of the season, four of those were kills wracked up by Heredia Colon, who was Miami’s best player on Wednesday.

As the final point of the match elapsed, redshirt sophomore setter Ariana Rodriguez, sent a high ball behind the ten foot line for Heredia Colon in the backrow, earning the senior hitter her 7th kill in the set, and 26th on the night.

For Rodriguez, the kill marked her 46th assist of the night, accompanying her team-high three service aces and four solo blocks, part of the combined 26 for the team.

The crowd exploded with the pent up energy from the almost 3 hour game and celebrated with the team as the Hurricanes’ volleyball program advanced to 5-1 on the season.

Miami looks to continue their winning streak on the road in the Linda Herman Classic, facing Illinois State on Friday night and Illinois midday Saturday.