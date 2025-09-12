Hurricane football’s path to the top

On Jan. 3 2002, the Miami Hurricanes faced the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the 2001 National Championship at the Rose Bowl. In their victory, Miami reigned supreme amongst all of college football as the number one team in the country. But the ’Canes have never returned to that number one spot since.

In 24 years, Miami has been up and down the top 25 with their highest ranking being in 2017 when they were ranked No. 2 in the country. The 2025 Miami Hurricanes have a real chance to finally end that drought and become the first team in quarter of a century to make it back to the top.

With wins in the next three games against No. 18 USF, Florida, and No. 10 Florida State, Miami has a chance to have 4 ranked wins in 5 weeks. As UF stands they are unranked, but if they pull out a win against #3 LSU in week three, they will certainly get ranked heading into their match up against the ’Canes.

As long as Carson Beck and the ’Canes get the job done and play like how they’ve been playing, the only circumstance in between the Canes and the No.1 spot would be that No. 4 Oregon plays No.2 Penn State in week 4. The winner of that matchup depending on how the game goes will surely receive the top ranking.

Miami quarterback Carson Beck steps up to throw versus Notre Dame Aug. 30. Photo Credit: Brian Mulvey

Assuming Florida State stays undefeated, they will slowly creep up the rankings and in a perfect world Miami gets a top-10 matchup in Tallahassee. A win on the road against a top-10 team should push UM past whoever wins the Penn State vs Oregon game.

That push would mean for the first time in 24 years, the Miami Hurricanes are the best team in college football.

It has only been two games, but with the offense looking almost as good as last year and the defense looking hungrier than ever to redeem the previous season, this Hurricanes team has a very real chance of being great.

Coach Cristobal has always had the mindset of being present and not looking towards what can be, and focusing on what is in front of them right now.

But if UM can come out and dominate USF this Saturday, the return to glory for Miami and it’s team is a very real possibility.