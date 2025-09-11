UM Wellness Center sees record number of students

On the first day of classes for the 2025 fall semester at the University of Miami, over 4,000 students found their way to UM’s Patti and Allan Herbert Wellness Center.

Senior Samantha Bezos has been working at the Wellness Center since her sophomore year, and now holds the position of the Assistant Facility Manager. She was working at the front desk on the first day of classes.

“It was really cool to see that wave of newness and excitement [on that first day],” said Bezos.

Although there is usually a surge of new students at wellness facilities on the first few days, Bezos reflects on an unusually high number of students specifically this year.

“There’s always a ton of people the first few weeks, even now, it’s already started to fizzle out. But this year felt like a lot more [students than in the past],” said Bezos.

All full time students enrolled at UM have a student membership included in their tuition.

Gavin Brescia, a sophomore at UM is a regular attendee of the Wellness Center. “I use the gym part, and the lifting area the most. I didn’t know they offered so many [classes], said Brescia.

The lifting gym is the most well-known resource to students. Not many students are aware of the plethora of other services and resources offered at the UM Wellness Center.

“I think people are just excited too, because the gym has so many things [such as] group fitness classes,” said Bezos.

Some of the most popular services are the fitness classes, ranging from pilates to yoga.

“I know our yoga teacher, she’s a certified yoga [instructor]. So you’re getting a good yoga class with the membership, might as well take advantage of it,” said Bezos.

Students who are interested in taking classes can easily register on the UM Wellness App or online through the registration portal. Bezos explains how these classes welcome all different levels of experience.

“Especially if you don’t know what to do in the weight room, having a structured class can be so helpful. I love the group environment, it’s a great way to start out, because you’re still getting the exercise that you need for the day,” said Bezos.

The Wellness Center includes other services that come with an additional charge such as personal trainers and dietitians. All the personal trainers are UM students usually earning degrees in majors that are exercise related.

“My brother just graduated last semester, and got his certificate in personal training. He was able to become a personal trainer. [However], the majority of his clients were faculty, staff and employees,” said Bezos.

Bezos reflects on the hesitancy for students to reach out and get a personal trainer, because many students are under the impression that they already know what they are doing in the gym. She also mentions the importance of setting time aside in your day to prioritize your health, and how this can dictate how well you do in class. Bezos believes that with more knowledge of these resources students may seek them out.

“I used a personal trainer back at my home gym. So, yeah, [I would] definitely [seek a trainer]. I didn’t know they even offered that. There’s a lot of resources here,” said Brescia.

The Wellness Center also includes relaxation rooms, physical assessments and massages. Bezos says that this holistic approach adds to students’ overall health.

“[Wellness] is really a comprehensive overview of your mental state too. Wellness [includes] being at peace and [putting in the] effort to contribute towards your health. It offers so much,” said Bezos.

All resources and services that the Wellness Center offers can be found on their website and Wellness App.