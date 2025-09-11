Ry Greenwald finds truth in change with new single ‘Save Me’

“Save Me,” out Sep. 12, isn’t just another heartbreak track — it’s a song about watching something that once felt unstoppable slowly shift into something unfamiliar. Ry Greenwald, now a junior at the University of Miami’s Frost School of Music, wrote the song back in her senior year of high school.

“I was super anxious about leaving New York to come to school in Miami,” Greenwald said.The overwhelming feeling of everything changing affected her relationships.

That sense of trying to hold onto something slipping away is what makes “Save Me” resonate so deeply. Greenwald puts it plainly: “It’s about craving the feeling of how things were in the beginning, before anything went wrong.”

What’s especially striking about this release is its evolution. A rough demo first debuted on SoundCloud, alongside early tracks like “Pictures on the Wall.” But “Save Me” wouldn’t stay buried in the archives.

After working with producer Jake Sonderman, Greenwald reimagined the track, blending original demo vocals with new studio takes and live drums from Dante Anello. The result is a fuller, more urgent version that mirrors the emotional weight behind the lyrics.

For Greenwald, “Save Me” is more than a polished single — it’s a milestone.

“I honestly think that ‘Save Me’ is my first release that feels the most true to me as an artist right now,” Greenwald said. “It’s the perfect mix between all of those sounds that I think define me as an artist in any context, and that is really exciting.”

“‘Save Me’ is a rare track that balances raw vulnerability with irresistible production,” Adyna Silverberg, a UM Frost student said. “It’s the kind of song that feels both intimate and universal—one you can’t help but return to.”

It’s indie rock with heart-on-sleeve vulnerability and at its core is a truth many of us don’t want to face: sometimes no matter how much you want someone to save you, they can’t.

“I want people who hear the song to know that they’re not alone in their feelings, they finally have a song that they can relate to and scream to when their situation is overwhelming them.”

Follow Ry Greenwald on Instagram, TikTok, Spotify, Apple Music, and pre-save “Save Me” here.