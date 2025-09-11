Charlie Kirk remembered at UM College Republican vigil for 9/11 victims

Charlie Kirk, a prominent conservative activist known for his controversial takes and college campus debates, was shot and killed in what Utah Governor Spencer Cox referred to as a “political assassination” on Wednesday, Sept. 10, at a Utah Valley University campus event.

President Donald Trump first announced Kirk’s death in a post on Truth Social, writing: “The great, and even legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead.”

Kirk was the executive director of Turning Point USA, an organization that advocates for conservative politics in high schools and universities across the country.

The UM College Republicans honored Charlie Kirk on the day of his passing at 8:30 p.m. in conjunction with the organization’s 9/11 vigil.

“Charlie Kirk was a young activist for the conservative movement,” said Valentina Villar, the treasurer of UM College Republicans. “We are forever grateful for his contribution and will continue his mission and ensure his legacy is remembered on this campus.”

Videos circulating across social media show Kirk grasping for his neck and falling back in his seat after being shot.

Kirk’s death on the Utah Valley University campus has left many University of Miami students questioning their own safety on campus.

Zara Ducker, a junior studying marketing, has concerns about her security on campus after learning about Kirk’s assassination.

“It was very shocking to see this news,” she said. “As someone who is a part of many organizations, including political and religious ones, it definitely instills a fear in me that I didn’t have before.”

Jessi Kaplan, a junior studying musical theatre, offered a different perspective.

“At UM, I’ve been fortunate enough not to really have to think about a thing like that happening,” she said. “Today was definitely an eye-opening experience, but I am confident that I will continue to feel safe on the University of Miami campus.”

The University of Miami Police Department (UMPD) has numerous protocols and policies in place to ensure the safety of students, staff and others on campus.

University policy, as well as campus law, prohibits weapons of any kind on university grounds, including pepper spray and tasers. UM also has blue light phones placed throughout campus that immediately connects the caller with UMPD 24 hours a day. UMPD also offers safety escorts at all hours, including during breaks and holidays.

Edited at 3:08 p.m. on Sept. 11, 2025.