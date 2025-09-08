’Canes stride past FIU with 2-0 triumph in the ‘Miami-Dade Derby’

The University of Miami Women’s soccer team took the field on Sunday evening against FIU, seeking to bounce back after a disappointing draw against Princeton on Thursday.

And Miami did just that, traipsing to a 2-0 victory against the Panthers.

From the off, the Hurricanes kept the ball very tidily, switching play constantly to probe FIU’s defensive block. Miami’s back four were more-than-sound in retaining possession in the first phase, refusing to give FIU’s frontline any chance of winning it high up the pitch.

Though all three of Miami’s midfielders put on quality showings in the first half, Éabha O’Mahony stood out as she repeatedly lost her marker through drifting into the channels, creating links in the pockets, and bringing her teammates into play through deft passing. This display was best marked by a beautiful ‘Maradona’ turn in the 10th minute, leading to a great ball down the left side.

However, Miami’s final balls restricted the Hurricanes to shots from outside the box, which never really tested FIU’s Valery Restrepo. The first time Restrepo was truly tested was through a 40th minute strike by Allie Serlenga, whose curling effort forced a strong diving save.

Nevertheless, Miami dominated play in the first half and barely gave the Panthers a sniff in-possession. There was evident progression in the Hurricanes’ temperament following the volatile display against Princeton, suggesting that Head Coach Ken Masuhr is getting a real hold of his team’s ability to prevent goals by preventing the opposition from having the ball.

As the second half ensued, the game became more end-to-end as glimpses of the scrappiness against Princeton reappeared through multiple transitions in the opening five minutes.However, this scrappy opening was perhaps exactly what Miami needed, as FIU’s failure to clear Taylor Maxwell’s blocked shot allowed Alarcon to score in the 53rd minute.

Alarcon, despite being pushed off-balance by her marker, struck the ball into the back of the net to score her second in two consecutive games. Notably, that was the Hurricanes’ first shot inside the box, despite having seven shots in the first half.

UM midfielder Ciara Alarcon celebrates after giving Miami the lead versus FIU on Sept. 8. Photo Credit: University of Miami athletics

After the goal, Miami not only regained their familiar control over the match, but also were invigorated with greater energy and forward momentum, with Crosby Nicholson being instrumental in this dominance.

Nicholson won nearly every duel she was involved in, consistently being a defensive presence at the heart of the Canes midfield. In 50/50s, ground duels, and winning second balls, she was a domineering force throughout the second half. Moreover, her on-the-ball temperament fueled Miami to control the tempo of the game more effectively, continuously accelerating and decelerating the speed of play to displace FIU’s structure. Her safe-side turns were a significant part of Miami’s forward progression, with her general pivot play commanding attention. Nicholson’s performance was capped off by her goal in the 84th minute, which helped give Miami a sense of comfort as the game reached its dying embers.

Despite a marginal 1-goal lead for most of the second half, there was never any real danger coming from FIU’s attack as the ’Canes defence, most of all Emilie Simpson, made the FIU attacker’s day very difficult. Consequently, FIU’s chances were mostly limited to hopeful attempts from 30 yards out, which comfortably met the palms of Emily Bredek and Atlee Olofson, who each claimed 45 minutes between the Hurricane sticks.

The Miami Hurricane Player of the Match goes to Nicholson for her incredibly composed, imposing second half display and well-deserved goal, though O’Mahony’s first half electricity and Emilie Simpson’s commanding display are notable contenders.

Though the team’s final-third conviction was patchy, head coach Ken Masuhr is bound to have been pleased with his team’s in-possession display. The neat, consistent passing helped platform the Hurricanes to control the game enough to achieve their fourth clean sheet of the season.

Now, Miami looks to an away trip in Winston-Salem to face Wake Forest on Wednesday, Sept. 10, at 8 p.m..

Wake Forest has the same overall record as Miami so far this season (5-1-1), and with both sides priding themselves on defensive stability, a cagey affair is likely to unfold in both teams’ opening ACC fixture. Though the Hurricanes enter this game as clear underdogs, ranked 120 places lower than the Demon Deacons as per NCAA’s RPI, the fire in the Miami midfield could be enough to pull off the upset this Wednesday.