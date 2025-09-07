‘Harry Potter’ magic returns to the big screen

All eight “Harry Potter” films are back in theaters for a limited time, and fans are rushing to Regal Cinemas for the chance to revisit the Wizarding World on the big screen. The release, nicknamed “Back to Hogwarts,” is giving Regal a chance to shine at a time when AMC continues to dominate the theater industry.

This event isn’t just about nostalgia. Tickets are selling for $9.75; a clever nod to Platform 9 ¾, the iconic train stop in the series. Many screenings also feature upgraded formats, from 3D to 4DX, giving audiences a chance to experience magic in new ways.

Adding to the fun, theaters are serving a new butterbeer Icee, a frozen twist on the Wizarding World’s most famous drink. It’s a sweet way to welcome fall; even if the season feels more like summer in Miami.

For one late-night screening, we had the theater almost entirely to ourselves. The 9:40 pm showing was delayed, but as soon as the lights dimmed, the experience was pure magic. Watching “Harry Potter: The Sorcerer’s Stone” in 3D made the spells leap off the screen, and the butterbear Icee lived up to the hype. It was a perfect mix of nostalgia and novelty.

Whether you’re reliving the series or discovering it for the first time, this event is more than just a movie. It’s a fall activity in its own right, one that transforms an ordinary night out into something unforgettable.