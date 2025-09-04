Frost student Tatiana Calzadilla will bring country and authenticity to Patio Jams

Tatiana Calzadilla will show a new side of herself this Thursday, Sep. 4, at Patio Jams. The University of Miami Frost of School student usually performs rock or pop, but this week will be taking on a completely new challenge.

“No one has ever really heard me sing country, but it’s such a big part of who I am.”

A Miami native, Calzadilla grew up in what she calls, “a musical family.” She inherited that musical bone and always felt a need to create and perform. Yet, she often stayed away from the spotlight.

She got the confidence to be center stage by practicing musical theater in high school.

Calzadilla’s love for the stage ultimately led her to create an individual sound that screams her name.

Calzadilla’s sound is always changing. Transitioning from her musical theater background to pop, she released her first track “Hysteria” last year in collaboration with Akeem Ali, another Frost student. Now, she’s exploring country music.

In her mind, country music evokes a, “free bird spirit,” a phrase Calzadilla also used to describe her music.

“Music is such a broad thing that there’s really no wrong way of exploring it,” Calzadilla said. She loves having the freedom within music to do what she wants and feels country as a genre represents that freedom.

Get ready to hear some country classics and originals this Thursday. Calzadilla’s set list includes “Lucky” by Megan Moroney and “Make Me Wanna” by Thomas Rhett. Her original pieces “Dear Sandy,” “2 AM” and “Smell the Flowers” are just as soulful.

Calzadilla will enter her country era and she promises it’s something you have to see. Find out more about Calzadilla and her music by following her social media and streaming her music on Spotify.

Mark your calendars for Thursday, Sep. 4 at 12:15p.m. at the Lakeside Patio for a country extravaganza.