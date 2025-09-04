Alligator Alcatraz closure sparks hope

The ICE detention center known as Alligator Alcatraz initially grabbed headlines for its remote location in the Everglades “surrounded by alligators.”

However, the operation may be shut down permanently following a federal judge’s ruling in favor of an environmental case brought against the state of Florida and the federal government.

With hurricane season ramping up, there have been reports of unethical treatment coming out of the prison and its potential harm to the Everglades ecosystem. The end of Alligator Alcatraz would be a great win for environmentalists and human rights advocates across the country.

On Aug. 21, a federal judge ordered a complete freeze on immigrant detainees being sent to Alligator Alcatraz and any new construction projects. The judge, Kathleen Williams, a JD graduate from University of Miami Law School, ruled in favor of the environmental case brought on by two nonprofits: Friends of the Everglades and Center for Biological Diversity.

Judge Williams found the state and federal governments guilty for failing to consider potential environmental harms before building the prison. The state and federal government have until Oct. 20 to move out, transfer existing prisoners and remove fencing, lighting, power generators and other materials which may disturb the surrounding wildlife.



This decision has come at a critical moment as hurricane season has begun. Alligator Alcatraz is located in the heart of “hurricane alley,” a region regularly battered by hurricanes and tropical storms. In addition, the prison exists in a low-lying wetland that is prone to extreme flooding following heavy rainfalls.

This is a major hazard considering evacuation options are limited to a single two-lane road. To make matters worse, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted a 60% chance for an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season.



On top of that, the Florida Department of Emergency Management was tasked with creating an evacuation plan for the prison but has not shared a final report yet. When pressured by the media to share a plan with the public, the department released a heavily redacted draft emergency planning report on Aug. 1, suggesting the department lacked a complete plan and the urgency to ensure safety for the prisoners. This came just as Hurricane Erin intensified into a Category 5 storm and was forecasted to threaten Florida’s coast.



The ruling is a great win, but there is still a long road ahead as similar detention centers are set to spring up across the country. United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem even said Alligator Alcatraz is a “model” for other sites across the country.

This means that subjecting detained migrants to extreme living conditions, intimidating migrants to self deport and interfering with due process each step of the way will persist under the Trump administration.

While Alligator Alcatraz is set to shut down, soon another prison will take its place as a hallmark for President Trump. Indiana’s Speedway Slammer is already gaining similar attention with its remote location and sleazy comical name.

What people don’t seem to realize is that some of these detainees are husbands, fathers, and longtime community members — not the hardened criminals the media often depicts. And yet, regardless of immigration status, no person should be left to endure sweltering, bug-infested tents or be cut off from communication with any legal counsel or loved ones.

Safety should be a prerequisite, not a possibility considered after the fact. It is our civic duty to call out injustice and hold our elected officials responsible to speak up when it matters. The future may seem grim and uncertain, but this court case proves that when people come together to make their voices heard positive change can happen.

