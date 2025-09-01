Takeaways from No. 10 Miami’s 27-24 win over No. 6 Notre Dame

Heading into Sunday night’s matchup between Notre Dame and Miami, the Hurricanes had won the last previous six at home.

And while it wasn’t flawless, Miami (1-0), extended that streak to seven in a statement 27-24 win over the No. 6 Fighting Irish (0-1).

“This game, this victory, is for everybody. It’s for our university, our players, our students, alumni, former players,” UM head coach Mario Cristobal said.

The ’Canes took their first top-ten since 2017 and sent a clear message to the nation:

This isn’t the Miami of old

A defense reborn

Miami held all the offensive firepower in the world last season: first in points per game, first in yards per game, all orchestrated by Cam Ward, the 2025 No. 1 draft pick.

Yet after the defense gave up 42 to Syracuse in the final week of the season, even the high-powered Hurricane offense couldn’t overcome such a deficit, ending the season.

A clear focus on defense ensued as former defensive coordinator Lance Guidry was replaced by Corey Hetherman. However questions arose on how the former Minnesota defensive coordinator could flip the room in such a short period of time.

And while schemes and gameplans clearly play a factor, the simplest fix came from letting his players be athletes.

Throughout the offseason defensive players raved about the simplicity of Hetherman’s style, how “free” they felt in his system.

From swarming every ball carrier to making every tackle with the intent to do damage, the defense showed an edge to itself that hasn’t been seen in years.

Notre Dame’s running back Jeremyiah Love was expected to be the focal point of the game, but was completely neutralized. Love only racked up 33 yards on 10 carries, stuffed in the backfield on multiple occasions.

Miami wasn’t able to stop anyone last season, let alone a number one option like Love.

“In the words of Coach Hetherman, I was swarming,” said defensive end Rueben Bain when asked about snagging a key fourth quarter interception.

Alongside Bain’s interception, the defense forced two fumbles on the day. And when needed most they stepped up, sacking ND quarterback CJ Carr twice to end the game.

Miami has turned their defense from a liability to a cornerstone of their success, and it could make the difference for the ’Canes playoff hopes.

Credit: Brian Mulvey- Assistant Photo Editor// Miami players put up four fingers as they prepare for fourth quarter against Notre Dame on Sunday, Aug. 31.

The Malachi Toney show

Throughout spring and fall camp, one name consistently received glowing reviews from coaches and onlookers alike—Malachi Toney.

And while always heralded locally and around the university, he announced himself to the college football world Sunday night.

“Malachi Toney, he’s special,” said coach Cristobal. “Been trying to keep him a secret, but it didn’t take long right?”

Toney opened the scoring for the game with a 28-yard touchdown in the second quarter, connecting on a Carson Beck rollout at the front of the end zone.

For most freshmen, that spark would’ve capped their day. But for Toney it was just the beginning.

He went on to lead the team in receptions and receiving yards, consistently finding space in coverage and fighting for more yards.

“I got the chance to go out there and show my god-given ability,’’ said Toney.

Notre Dame may have overlooked the 17-year-old in their gameplans, remaining teams on Miami’s schedule will have to learn from ND’s mistake if they hope to contain the Hurricanes offense.

The fan factor

For all the narratives that surround the University of Miami and its “lack” of fan turnout at home games, Hurricane fans showed up and brought the energy to Hard Rock Stadium.

66,793 fans donned in orange packed out the sold-out event, and their energy was clear from the get-go.

From chants to crowd pops and everything in between, the Hurricane faithful poured their heart and soul into Sunday night’s affair.

And the players took notice.

“We feed off [the crowd’s energy], there’s no better feeling,” said linebacker Wesley Bissainthe.

Multiple players could be seen swinging their arms to get the crowd amped, and every time the fans delivered.

Quiet simply did not exist on Sunday night, Miami fans made their mark on the game.

Each fumble the Hurricanes forced, the crowd erupted in a sea of orange, cementing the momentum firmly on Miami’s side.

“Just an unbelievable night, an unbelievable night for so many people that poured so much into this,” said Coach Cristobal.

“Just grateful to be in this opportunity and really hungry and driven to get our opportunity at the next one.”

The fans play more of a role than often given credit for, and if they continue to show up, this Hurricane team will continue to show out.