Miami Women’s Soccer defeats Lipscomb 3-2 in a second-half stunner

Entering the second half trailing 2-1, University of Miami women’s soccer scored two unanswered goals in the final 45 minutes of play to seal a 3-2 comeback win over Lipscomb.

The Hurricanes found success on the night through set pieces with all three goals via dead ball plays: two corners and a free kick.

Lipscomb opened the scoring in the 11th minute when All-ASUN midfielder Bella Carapazza played an outside of the boot pass to an overlapping Hailey Johnson on the left flank, who pulled the trigger on goal in a highly congested penalty area. The shot ricocheted in off the leg of a Hurricane defender to give the Bison their first lead of the game.

Miami immediately answered six minutes later, as Brie Severns bagged her third goal in three games off of a brilliantly executed free kick by Tori Grambo to level the game at 1-1.

Grambo lofted a beautiful ball over the top where Severns timed her run to the penalty spot and climbed the ladder for a header which found the back of the net.

But the Bison took the lead once again at the 28 minute mark.

After several failed clearance attempts from the Hurricanes’ back line, the chance fell to Annessa Shively at the top of the 12-yard box, who calmly slotted it into the left corner to put her side on the front foot going into the break.

At the outset of the second half, it became clear the ’Canes had flipped a switch. Momentum had noticeably swung in favor of the home side, as Miami tormented Lipscomb for the next 45 minutes.

Total control of possession and midfield supremacy wore down the Bison, who rarely strung together a sequence of passes. Relentless pressure from UM kept the ball firmly in Lipscomb’s defensive third, and it was only a matter of time before the ’Canes found an equalizer.

Miami’s breakthrough came in the 55th minute by way of a corner kick orchestrated by Nanaka Inaba. The Jacksonville State transfer launched it into the box, pinballing inside the danger area before landing at the feet of Sarah Greiner, who poked it into the side netting to draw the score even at 2-2.

And in the dying minutes of regulation, UM substitute Allie Serlenga sent Cobb Stadium into delirium.

Springboarded by another corner kick, Lipscomb’s failure to sort out the danger left it to fall to Serlenga’s left foot from 20 yards out, who made no mistake and rifled a grass-cutting missile inside the right post, beating the goalkeeper and securing the three points for Miami.

The ’Canes (4-1, 0-0 ACC) have now won three straight, handing Lipscomb (2-1-1, 0-0 ASUN) their first loss of their 2025 campaign.

Miami will look to continue their successful homestand next week, with showdowns against Princeton and FIU on the horizon.