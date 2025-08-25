Spotify’s “Verano Forever” brings Latin heat to Regatta

On Friday, August 22, Spotify took over Regatta for an exclusive event that transformed the venue into a celebration of summer’s hottest Latin sounds. Known as Verano Forever, the night marked the end of syllabus week at the University of Miami with a star-studded lineup and a vibrant energy that pushed Regatta beyond its usual college crowd.

The private event featured performances from Hamilton, Elena Rose, Rawayana, Beele, and headliner Myke Towers — all artists who dominated playlists this summer. With curated cocktails, free food, VIP lounge, touch-up stations, and more, Spotify made sure attendees got more than just music.

From the start, the atmosphere felt less like a typical Regatta night and more like a Latin festival. The crowd — filled with students, locals and a strong Venezuelan presence — immediately connected with the artists. Elena Rose’s performance of “Caracas en el 2000” had the audience singing in unison, while Rawayana and Beele delivered groovy, sun-soaked sets that embodied the carefree vibe of summer.

But the evening belonged to Myke Towers. Closing out the show, the Puerto Rican star ran through hits like “LALA,” “LA FALDA” and fan favorites like “Si Se Da” and “La Playa.” His set brought the energy full circle, sending the crowd into the night with the kind of high only a medley of summer anthems can deliver.

Beyond the music, what stood out was the ambiance. Golden hour light flooded the outdoor venue, lightning danced in the background sky. Fans lined up for Spotify’s interactive content stations, where they answered questions like “What was your Latin song of the summer?” or “Which artist are you most excited to see tonight?”

The answer for many, including me, was Rawayana — and they didn’t disappoint. Still, Myke Towers’ finale left no doubt why he was the headliner.

For UM students who didn’t quite mesh with Regatta’s temporary transformation into a Latin hotspot, the night may have been a miss or “Holy sell” as Instagram user @mike67mcn describes it. But for those lucky enough to be inside, Verano Forever wasn’t just a party — it was an extravagant kickoff to the semester that proved Regatta Fridays can go far beyond the usual UM crowd.