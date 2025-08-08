Marvel does its first family right in ‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’

After two decades of failed films, both critically and financially, it would seem that Marvel Studios has finally delivered an adaptation worthy of Stan Lee’s iconic catchphrase– “Excelsior!” “The Fantastic Four: First Step”’ delivers justice to Marvel’s first family 60 years in the making.

From the dynamics between the cast to the action and stakes to its world building, this film delivers both the much needed save for the merry quartet but also injects energy into the Marvel Cinematic universe ahead of the highly anticipated “Avengers: Doomsday.”

The film’s opening introduces us to Earth-828, a retro-futuristic ‘60s universe where the F4 are the sole heroes and leading figures across science and politics.

Much like in “The Batman” and “Superman,” rather than rehashing origin stories that audiences know all too well, director Matt Shakman instead builds this world through exposition and an awesome five minute montage. Shakman throws audiences head first into a world F4 creators Jack Kirby and Stan Lee would be proud of.

With moments like Reed fighting Red Ghost’s super ape, Sue giving an impassioned speech at the Future Foundation– with a notably empty chair of the Latveria representative– and the team being the epicenter of culture through the various magazine covers shown.

Shakman also pleases comic fans by name dropping iconic villains like the aforementioned Red Ghost and obscure villains like Paul Walter Hauser’s Moleman–while also not taking up a majority of the movie’s runtime showing the origin and the team getting their powers which could otherwise leave casual audiences bored and confused.

What makes this film stand out are the characters, particularly Vanessa Kirby’s Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Pedro Pascal’s Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic and Ralph Ineson’s Galactus.

Reed and Sue are treated equally as main characters as are Ebon Moss-Bacharch’s Ben Grimm/The Thing and Joseph Quinn’s Johnny Storm/Human Torch. However, Reed and Sue undeniably are the heart and soul of the film.

Their relationship feels real, and seeing their joy at the prospect of being parents but also Reed’s fear of what Franklin could be is all too relatable. Sue spearheads saving the world contrary to her more sideline role in previous F4 films. Here, she is a political leader and diplomat instead of the attractive damsel in distress.

Ineson’s Galactus is terrifying from the moment we see him. Midway through the film the team goes to his ship and are led to him by the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner), at first we see pitch black but then the celestial’s eyes pierce through the darkness followed by his booming voice; which Ineson says he based off of natural disasters.

Galactus is all the more terrifying when watching in IMAX as the villain takes up all corners of the 59 by 79 feet screen, especially during the final act. The comic accurate appearance also delivers long awaited justice to the character after he was just shown as a space cloud in 2007’s “Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.”

The film also excels in visual effects and action sequences. The most exciting part of the film is the chase scene from Galactus’s ship. After denying Galactus’ offer of sparing Earth in exchange for Franklin, the team run for their lives. Silver Surfer gives chase nearly ripping Franklin from Sue’s womb before they jump to hyperspace.

Sue goes into labor at the start of the sequence and it all ends with the birth of Franklin. The best shot of it all is when Ben passes Franklin to his parents through zero gravity, the young child lit by the sun and the stars.

As for visual effects, everyone’s powers were executed incredibly well. Reed’s stretching abilities didn’t look gross or cartoony but rather looked realistic. Johnny’s fire powers were also well executed showing how much control he has over them without looking like an animated orange man.

Ben’s VFX were the weakest, while looking great, in the scenes where he is just standing still doing nothing he looks very out of place. Galactus was also a mix of practical and CGI effects which created the large and intimating image.

The “Fantastic Four” fun keeps rolling after the credits. It sets up the Fantastic Four’s return in “Avengers: Doomsday” to protect Franklin from the greatest Avengers level threat since Thanos: Doctor Doom; and yes that was RDJ himself under the hood in that scene!

“Fantastic Four: First Steps” is a game-changing adaption of the iconic super-family. From the casts’ chemistry to villains that scare you from a universe far away,, the film excelled at showing that Marvel knows what people have been asking for and can deliver it.

Rating: 9/10