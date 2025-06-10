Former ’Cane ROTC member Lance Kreitzer reflects on his time at UM

Lance Kreitzer’s five years at the University came to an end when he graduated last month. The meteorology major and Air Force Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) cadet said he was excited to graduate but was even more excited for his commissioning ceremony on May 10.

“I’m looking forward to graduating because it’s something I’ve been working toward for five years,” Kreitzer said. “I couldn’t be commissioned without earning my degree, but I’m looking forward to my commissioning more because I’ll be starting the career I’ve dreamed of having since middle school.”

Kreitzer will leave for his first base assignment in June as a weather officer at Hickam Air Force Base in Hawaii. He waited 10 months to find out he got his dream job in his desired location.

Lance Kreitzer (far right) and his fellow classmates at Homestead Air Reserve Base for a KC-135 incentive flight, on April 10, 2024. // Credit: Courtesy of Lance Kreitzer

Raised in St. Petersburg, Fla., Kreitzer discovered his passion for meteorology when he was 10 years old by watching the reality television show “Hurricane Hunters.” The show, produced by The Weather Channel, follows the Air Force Reserve Squadron based in Biloxi, Miss., as they fly through hurricanes to gather meteorological data. Kreitzer said the crew inspired him to pursue that career.

“Watching the crew fly through hurricanes and remain cool as clams stuck out to me,” Kreitzer said. “They did it to learn how to better protect people. I really wanted to do that.”

When he was 12, Kreitzer joined the Civil Air Patrol, a non-profit organization that serves as the civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force. There, he learned how to march and other Air Force customs. Kreitzer volunteered with the Civil Air Patrol for nine years and said the experience prepared him for UM’s Air Force ROTC program.

When Kreitzer first began his college search, he narrowed his focus to Florida institutions that had both a meteorology program and an Air Force ROTC program. Florida State University and UM were his top choices. He said his family influenced his decision.

“UF and FSU are longtime rivals,” Kreitzer said, referring to University of Florida and Florida State University. “Many of my relatives went to UF, so their distaste for FSU helped sway my decision.”

In addition to his family, Kreitzer’s tours of the Coral Gables campus and Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science made him choose UM.

“Seeing how nice the facilities were and meeting staff who were excited about me joining the program sealed the deal for me,” he said. “Plus, it’s fitting that I’d be a Miami Hurricane since I was fascinated with hurricanes as a kid.”

In fall 2020, Kreitzer started as a meteorology and marine science double major. He said transitioning from high school to college was harder than he expected. His sophomore year, Kreitzer dropped his marine science major, leading him to stay at UM for a fifth year.

“That was really discouraging for me, but God always has a plan,” Kreitzer said. “Looking back, I’m glad I stayed an extra year because this year I’ve grown the most as a person and leader.”

Kreitzer has held several positions in the ROTC program. He served as a finance officer, weather officer and wellness officer. This year, he served as a flight commander to 10 cadets. Additionally, he woke up at 4:30 a.m. twice a week for physical training sessions. Kreitzer said balancing his duties with his course load was challenging but worth it.

Lance Kreitzer posing in front of the American flag for his official headshot. // Credit: Courtesy of Lance Kreitzer

“I got to network with weatherpersons and explore the Air Force,” Kreitzer said. “Last spring, I went on an incentive flight out of the Homestead Air Force Base. I watched jets do aerial refueling under me while I was in a Boeing KC-135. I’m really glad to be a part of this.”

As Kreitzer reflected on his time at UM, he had some parting words for the cadets.

“People ask, ‘how can you be an officer if you’re scared of things?’” Kretizer said. “My grandparents have a fridge magnet with a John Wayne quote that says, ‘Courage is being scared to death, but saddling up anyway.’ There were times I thought I wouldn’t graduate. I was scared, but I kept going until the job was done, and now I crossed the finish line.”