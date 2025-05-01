When the crowd wants more, Ross Lynch brings on the thunder

Ross Lynch brought his authentic, comfortable stage presence to the University of Miami’s Shalala Student Center for a conversation and acoustic performance presented by the student organization, What Matters to U on April 22nd.

Lynch is no stranger to the stage, whether that be on tour with his brother, Rocky Lynch, in their band, The Driver Era, or back in his Disney Channel days as Austin in “Austin and Ally” and Brady in “Teen Beach Movie.”

In an exclusive interview, prior to his entrance onto the stage in front of 800 students, Lynch detailed his rise to fame as an actor and his life as a musician since then.

Dating back to 2009 with the formation of pop-rock band R5, which consisted of Ross Lynch, his three siblings, Rydel Lynch, Riker Lynch and Rocky Lynch, along with their drummer Ellington Ratliff, recording music and performing those songs alongside family has always been the norm for the Lynch’s.

Though that band is no longer active, Lynch and Rocky continued their journey through crafting genre-fluid music together in The Driver Era – Lynch as the lead vocalist, Rocky as the lead guitarist. Lynch acknowledges that the lines between bandmate and brother have “blurred,” considering they’ve been intertwining the two for so long. “They’re just coexisting at this point. It’s not even balancing.”

He goes on to explain that “The balance then is like trying to figure out when it’s appropriate to work and when it’s appropriate to hang out.” He concludes that “it’s definitely something to have to navigate,” as the lines between brotherhood and bandmateship often blur.

The duo is currently in the midst of promoting their latest album, Obsession, released April 11th. “I definitely feel really proud of these songs, and I put a lot of love into this record. Rocky put a lot of love into this record,” Lynch said. Despite only being a couple weeks since the drop, and still having a tour ahead, Lynch said he’s “Ready to go back in the studio.”

It’s no secret that Lynch is a core memory from people’s childhoods. “I’m happy to have been a positive factor in so many people’s lives,” he said. While some Disney Channel stars have conflicting recollections of their time there, Lynch attributes much of his ongoing success to it. He also appreciates his Disney stardom for giving him some of the closest relationships in his life, with the cast – whom he stills sees multiple times a year.

Following What Matters to U’s introduction, Ross Lynch’s arrival to the main event was accompanied by piercing screams.

Lynch discussed all things fame, ensued by a Q and A with the audience. The “Get Off My Phone” singer addressed how his career is more about the fulfillment of self than satisfying the expectations of others. “At the end of the day, it’s like, as long as I’m enjoying it, then, like, no one else needs to.”

Lynch’s words are a source of inspiration for all the young adults listening to them, who are also figuring out who they are and finding their place in the world. He shares the best piece of advice he has ever received: “To not listen to people.” He elaborates that “A lot of people try to tell you what they think you should do, and the truth is you know what’s best for you more than what people think is best for you.”

The acoustic performance, the most-anticipated segment of the event, included a short set, ranging from The Driver Era’s originals, like “Preacher Man” and “A Kiss,” to nostalgic hits from “Teen Beach Movie,” to “On My Own” and “Cruisin’ for a Bruisin’.” Of course, it was only fitting that the night ended with the “Austin and Ally” theme song.

Nostalgia coursed over the crowd, as everyone collectively reverted back to their inner child to sing-along to the anthems they grew up on, with the very singer himself. Alexis Tack, a UM freshman, attended the event, and first-hand felt its light, fun atmosphere.

“It was really cool to get to see him sing these songs in person. ‘On My Own’ has been one of my favorite songs and is in my most-played playlist. His voice is so pure and authentic, and he didn’t stop when he had a voice crack or didn’t hit the high note, and it felt very real,” Tack said.

This event was an inside look into who Lynch is now, not just as an actor and artist, but also as a person navigating life, practicing gratitude and believing in manifestation. While many may remember him for his past roles on their favorite childhood shows, at 29 years old, he is still in the prime of his career.

But for now, his visit to UM ends with a chant of the familiar lyrics accredited to Austin Moon, “There’s no way I can make it without you, do it without you, be here without you.”