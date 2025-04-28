Hurricanes sweep Boston College 3-2 at Fenway Park

On a cool and rainy Sunday in Boston, the Hurricanes made their way to Fenway Park to take on Boston College in the ALS Awareness Game. After two wins on the Eagles’ home turf, Miami looked for its second straight sweep. Thanks to some help from the famous Pesky Pole, the Hurricanes were able to pull away victorious, 3-2.

Down 2-0 in the top of the eighth with runners on first and second, sophomore slugger Daniel Cuvet stepped up to the plate. On a 0-2 pitch, Cuvet belted a homer right beyond the foul pole in right field. Just like that, Miami took the 3-2 lead and never looked back.

Despite mustering 10 hits compared to Boston College’s seven, Miami only scored in the eighth inning. Five of its 10 hits came in the eighth and ninth innings.

Sunday’s pitching matchup featured a pair of freshmen. Brady Miller toed the slab for the home team. In a career-high seven innings pitched, he gave up five hits, struck out three and allowed zero runs.

On Miami’s side, Tate DeRias took the mound. In five innings of work, he allowed five hits, two runs and struck out two. After his outing, he now sports a 2.60 ERA.

Boston College (21-23, 9-15 ACC) struck early in the first inning, scoring via a bases-loaded walk. After a shaky first inning for DeRias, he was able to settle in for the most part. They also piled on one run in the fifth thanks to a solo shot from freshman Colin Larson.

Miami’s top three guys in the lineup combined for six of the team’s 10 hits. Jake Odgen, the leadoff hitter, had three of the six hits.

Freshman Fabio Peralta, who has seen his average drop a bit, floating around .280, had two base hits.

The Hurricanes’ bullpen continued to be electric. Carson Fischer and Brian Walters each threw two innings in which they allowed no runs and helped Miami secure the 3-2 victory.

Miami (27-18, 12-9 ACC) head coach J.D. Arteaga has led the ’Canes to a fabulous 12-3 record in April. They will look to pick up their first win in May on Friday against North Carolina State at 7 p.m. back at Mark Light Field.