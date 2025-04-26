UM School of Communication adds social media minor

The University of Miami’s School of Communication will launch a social media minor this fall, offering students the opportunity to gain professional skills in digital communications and content strategy.

Developed under the direction of Heidi Carr, the program director for the Undergraduate Public Relations Program, the minor is officially called Strategic Social Media Communication– the 15-credit minor and includes five courses designed to give students a competitive edge in one of communication’s fastest-growing sectors.

“Social media is so important, and we need to do more with that,” Carr said. “All fields in communication are looking for people with social media skills. It’s got to be front and center.”

The program was pitched five years ago but had been set aside for two reasons. The first was to bolster the already existing public relations minor and the second was because the demand for social media was not as pressing as it is now. However, last year, the program gained final approval as more and more companies look to expand their social media presences.

The minor will include one required class in Social Media Messaging and Strategy as well as a range of courses to choose from including strategy and content creation.

In addition to the mandatory courses, students will also be able to apply credits from within the School of Communication to the minor such as Podcasting and Creative Smartphone Photo Illustration. If a student has already taken one of these courses but wishes to apply it to their minor, can do so.

According to Carr, the curriculum was designed with industry relevance in mind. It reflects research showing digital media as one of the fastest-growing fields in the United States.

While students will have to wait until summer 2025 to enroll, the new program is sure to create excitement. Carr compared its buzz to the response students had to the recently added STC 290 course, “The Mastermind of the Taylor Swift Brand.”

“Timing was everything,” Carr said. “Interest has changed. It’s no longer just about traditional PR or journalism — it’s about telling stories that matter and building relationships through the platforms people use every day.”