J.D. Arteaga: Coaching for a bigger reason

In March 2003, J.D. Arteaga received a phone call that would change his life forever.

The call was from legendary Miami baseball coach Jim Morris, who offered the then-Texas Rangers minor leaguer a pitching coach job at Arteaga’s alma mater.

Just two weeks earlier, on Feb. 5, the Miami Hurricanes retired Arteaga’s No. 33 at Mark Light Field following an illustrious career in Coral Gables.

The southpaw left a mark on Miami’s baseball program, leading the ’Canes to a College World Series appearance from 1994-1997.

22 years after accepting the pitching coach position, Arteaga still lives in Coral Gables and is now the 10th head coach in program history. In year two at UM, he’s trying to bring Miami back to a former glory that he once built.

Arteaga is described by his peers as a true “player’s coach.” He understands the players and knows what it’s like to play baseball in Miami.

“As a person, I would say he does really everything, right? He’s a great role model to follow. He’s kind of like a second dad to me, really,” Miami second baseman Dorian Gonzalez Jr. said. “He was just like another father figure to me growing up. Great role model on the field. He’s a leader as well. When he talks, people listen, type of thing.”

But to understand Arteaga, you have to know his story.

Born in Miami, Arteaga is a true sports junkie. Under the tutelage of his father, Juan Diego Arteaga Sr., J.D. played every sport under the sun to keep him busy. Arteaga Sr. was a Cuban immigrant who instilled the love of baseball in his son.

“My dad was like ‘baseball season was baseball season,’ and as soon as that was over, take all my baseball stuff away, it was basketball season,” Arteaga said.“And when that was over, it was football season.” “It was non-stop sports, and it wasn’t time to do anything else or get into too much trouble.”

J.D. excelled at both baseball and football. He was a star quarterback and first baseman at Westminster Christian School in Palmetto Bay. But at age 15, tragedy struck.

In September 1990, while J.D. was preparing to start his first game at quarterback, Arteaga Sr. suffered a heart attack in the stands. He was rushed to Coral Reef Hospital, where he was declared dead. He was 48 years old.

“In the beginning it was like a dream. I was still waiting for him to walk through the door,” Arteaga said in a 2024 interview. “Being at a Christian school helped a lot. I know he is in a better place.’’

When it came time to choose a college, staying in Miami felt like the only option.

“For a lot of us who grew up in Florida, that was our big-league baseball club before the Marlins came along,” said Miami associate coach Laz Gutierrez. “We grew up wanting to be Miami Hurricanes.”

J.D. suffered a setback during his senior year of high school, tearing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL). His injury forced him to be a walk-on first baseman at UM. After realizing that he would get cut if he didn’t switch positions, J.D. told Morris that he could pitch.

“So I started pitching and never swung the bat again here or anywhere. But this was the only option I had,” Arteaga said. “The rest is history, and I am blessed for it.”

At UM, Arteaga set a program record in wins and games started, with 42 and 72, respectively. He stands fifth in Miami history in strikeouts. In 1997, the New York Mets selected Arteaga in the 23rd round. After his Hall of Fame career at UM, Arteaga played six seasons in Minor League Baseball, spending time in the Mets, Houston Astros and Rangers organizations.

Now, Arteaga is at the helm in Coral Gables, running the program in the ballpark that he grew up in.

“So to be able to not only just play, but grow up in the stadium and getting chased around by the security, getting kicked out, cause I would sneak into left field,” Arteaga said. “It’s an honor. I’ve always said, this is like a dream come true.”

With 26 years dedicated to the program as both a player and a coach, UM’s championship drought only fuels Arteaga’s desire to win it all. Since its last title run in 2001, Miami is still searching for a College World Series championship, something that has weighed on Arteaga since his return to South Florida.

“Going to Omaha is a good season, not a great one. We’ve only had four great seasons here,” Arteaga said. “Going after the job, it’s an expectation that’s real, whether it’s fair or not, I don’t really care, but it’s an expectation, and that I helped create as a player.”

Tragedy struck the Arteaga family again in 2018, this time in a way no parent ever wants to experience. On the night of Saturday, July 28, 16-year-olds Ari Arteaga and his girlfriend, Indira Rambarran, were involved in a single-car accident while heading to a party. Ari, J.D.’s son, was killed instantly when he crashed his 2016 Jeep Wrangler into a utility pole near the Arteaga home in suburban Miami. Rambarran was badly injured but made a full recovery.

J.D. and his wife, Ysha, were inconsolable. To honor their son, the Arteaga family launched the Ari Arteaga Foundation with the motto “Be the Light,” which was found on Ari’s last Instagram post. According to the foundation’s website, its mission is to spread Ari’s spirit by helping children and families overcome obstacles they may face due to unforeseen hardships.

Every year, the foundation hosts a baseball game at Mark Light Field with Christopher Columbus High School — the school Ari attended — to honor him as both a person and a star athlete.

“I want to say they got through it, but every day they work to honor him,” Gonzalez said.

Since 2018, the foundation has awarded numerous Be The Light Scholarships and hosted food drives, doing all it can to keep Ari’s legacy alive. Nearly seven years later, Arteaga’s perspective has changed. Baseball no longer tops his list of priorities; his family does. After living through the lowest moment of his life, the Miami coach has found a way to turn tragedy into personal growth.

“I see rock bottom as a great foundation for the rest of your life, a strong foundation. So, the moment you think you hit rock bottom, it’s a great foundation to build from, the lower the low spot possibly comes,” Arteaga said.

“So be prepared for it and just continue to move forward. You know, the world doesn’t slow down for you, let alone stop.” Aretaga said. “So whatever happens, you take your time to grieve and do whatever you gotta do, and then back on your horse and go.”