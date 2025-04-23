Summer movie mania: Your guide to this summer’s lineup

With summer quickly approaching, it’ll be nice to have a break from the academic season and enjoy some summer flicks.

The coming months will be booming with big-hit Disney, Marvel and Dreamworks releases that span from remakes to original films. Here’s a list of eight thrilling movies you won’t want to miss this summer.

Lilo & Stitch – May 23, 2025

Following the recent release of “Snow White,” another Disney live-action is hitting theaters this year as the beloved “Lilo & Stitch” gets a remake.

“Lilo & Stitch” is a touching narrative of Lilo, an outcast who adopts Stitch, an alien on the run from an intergalactic federation.

Together, the two go on adventures while learning the true meaning behind family. See if the live-action version can capture the heart that made the original a childhood staple.

How to Train Your Dragon – June 13, 2025

A new live-action remake of Dreamwork’s “How to Train Your Dragon” will fly into theaters next. The movie is about a Viking teenager, Hiccup, who lives on an island where fighting dragons is the norm.

But, it turns out that things aren’t as they seem. Like Lilo & Stitch, this brand new take on the famous Dreamworks film will leave many eager to see if it lives up to its potential.

Elio – June 20, 2025

“Elio,” Pixar’s newest animated movie, is a whimsical, cosmic adventure. Watch Elio, an 11-year-old space fanatic, get transported to the Communiverse, an intergalactic organization with aliens from across the universe.

Elio is mistakenly identified as Earth’s ambassador and must search for a way home while looking for his true purpose.

M3GAN 2.0 – June 27, 2025

“M3GAN 2.0” is the follow-up to the first film from2023. This film, set two years after the first, features a rogue, military artificial intelligence, Amelia, who has been slowly gaining self-awareness.

Gemma, Amelia’s creator, has to resurrect M3GAN to stop this new threat. Viewers should prepare themselves as more technological horror ensues in this clash between artificial intelligences.

Superman – July 11, 2025

“Superman,” directed by James Gunn, is a soft reboot for the brand-new DC Universe. In this movie, Superman, played by David Corenswet, must balance his life between living as an alien Kryptonian and an everyday reporter for The Daily Planet.

Fans of the iconic hero see this new iteration of Superman as not another origin story, but a deeper exploration of the character.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – July 25, 2025

“Fantastic Four: First Steps” is the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s take on the story of the Fantastic Four, a group of scientists-turned-superheroes who must face off against the evil Galactus.

Starring A-list actors like Pedro Pascal as Mister Fantastic, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, Vanessa Kirby as Susan Storm and Ralph Ineson as Galactus, this upcoming movie seems to have very promising expectations.

The Bad Guys 2 – August 1, 2025

“The Bad Guys 2” is the next installment in “The Bad Guys” franchise. This movie brings back Mr. Wolf and his gang of struggling, reformed criminals as they find themselves entangled in a daring heist led by the notorious Bad Girls.

Viewers can look forward to an animated movie filled with action and excitement.

From new animated movies and live-action remakes to cosmic adventures and superhero flicks, this summer is proving to offer a diverse range of stories for every movie lover.

