Miami crashes out of ACC tournament, fall 4-3 to Notre Dame

The Miami men’s tennis team (13-10, 6-7 ACC) traveled up to Cary, N.C to participate in the ACC championships as the 10th seed in the tournament.

They matched up against 15th seeded Notre Dame (14-14, 1-12 ACC) in the opening round Wednesday night, but despite beating the Fighting Irish earlier in the year, the Hurricanes fell 4-3, eliminating themselves from the tournament.

Troubles began after Miami dropped the opening doubles point.

Notre Dame’s pairing of James Corsillo and Yu Zhang took the 6-2 win over Nacho Serra Sanchez and Leonardo Dal Boni, which was followed up by Luis Llorens Saracho and Peter Nad defeating Mehdi Sadaoui and Jules Garot, 6-3 to secure the point for the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame kept the momentum going into singles play as Zhang won 6-2, 6-3 over Antonio Prat to give Notre Dame the 2-0 lead. But Miami fought back to tie the match after a pair of singles wins as Dal Boni defeated Nad 6-4, 6-4 and Sanchez defeated Chase Thompson 6-3, 7-6.

Notre Dame retook the lead as No. 19 Sebastian Dominko defeated No. 21 Martin Katz 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. But Miami tied it right back up as Garot won 7-5, 7-6 (4) against Kyran Magimay, to put both teams in clinching position at 3-3.

And on the final court, Sadaoui won the initial set, but dropped the next two to fall 6-4, 1-6, 5-7 to Notre Dame’s Jameson Corsillo.

Now out of the ACC tournament, Miami awaits their fate when it comes to the NCAA tournament.