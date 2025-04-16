Another great start from Lumpkin propels Miami to a 5-4 home win versus FAU

On paper, there is no doubt that April has been a better month for the ’Canes than March. Despite the eighth inning drama, the Hurricanes continued their winning ways by defeating FAU at Mark Light Field by a score of 5-4.

The starting pitcher for the Hurricanes, Reese Lumpkin, had another great performance after his strong six-inning showing last week against Bethune-Cookman. After a nerve-racking start to his outing, giving up three hits in a row in the first inning and allowing a run, he settled in on the bump.

Lumpkin pitched a mighty seven innings of work, striking out five and allowing two runs to score on five hits, throwing 83 pitches. Despite getting the no-decision, his ERA lowered to 5.11 on the season.

For the first five innings of the game, FAU’s pitching was lights out. Freshman Joey Abbazia toed the slab for the Owls. He threw two no-hit innings and gave up one unearned run after an error by Dylan LaPointe, Abbazia’s batterymate.

Abbazia was used as an opener. FAU head coach John McCormack decided to go to the bullpen in the third. The Owls used a total of nine pitchers in the Tuesday night loss.

Miami went for 4.1 innings without a hit until Michael Torres doubled down the left field line.

Dorian Gonzalez Jr came through with a big double down the right field line in the sixth to score Max Galvin. Gonzalez Jr had two hits of Miami’s five hits on the afternoon. After six the game was tied at one apiece.

Jake Ogden contributed with a solo shot in the seventh to take the lead in the ball game.

The game heated up for both squads in the eighth inning.

After a single from FAU’s Nick Romano, Miami head coach J.D. Aretaga took the ball from Lumpkin and put it in the hands of Will Smith, who had a great outing against Duke last Sunday. In two of his three batters he faced, he gave up a triple and a double to FAU’s leadoff man Marshall Lipsey, allowing two to score. Alex Giroux replaced Smith and was able to get out of the inning, giving up one run via a sacrifice fly. FAU had a 4-3 lead.

FAU’s first four hitters in the lineup were hot, combining for six of its team’s eight hits.

In the bottom of the eighth with runners on third and second after another Gonzalez Jr double, Tanner Smith flew out to right field to score Galvin, who walked earlier in the inning. In a pinch-hitting role, Evan Taveras doubled into the right-center gap to score Gonzalez Jr. Miami took the 5-4 lead going into the ninth.

From starting pitcher now into the closing role, Brian Walters was able to get the job done, retiring the side in order.

Miami moves its win streak to three in a row. They will stay at home to face No. 14 Georgia Tech in a big weekend series. The first game of the series is set of Friday at 8 p.m. and will air on ACC Network.