UM is more than designer bags and boat parties 

The University of Miami is often viewed through a single lens, one shaped by influencers and glamorous social media posts. From viral TikToks starring Alix Earle to fraternity sweethearts like Sydney Sweeney and Abella Danger to Lamborghinis parked outside dorms, it’s easy to get caught up in the flashy social media image of our school.

Just because we enjoy the beach and going out doesn’t mean we’re not serious about our academics. The two aren’t mutually exclusive. Behind the social media clips of yachts, rooftop parties, and day-in-the-life vlogs, UM students are doing meaningful work on campus and in the community.

Nonprofit chapters at UM like StudentsCare, Habitat for Humanity, Camp Kesem and Students Together Ending Poverty (STEP) reflect what it really means to be a ’Cane: showing up for others. From supporting pediatric patients at Holtz Children’s Hospital to tackling food insecurity in Miami, these students are putting in time and heart to create real, lasting impact.

UM is also home to one of the nation’s most respected medical institutions. The University of Miami Health System is a leading cancer facility and teaching hospital where future doctors train alongside top specialists, blending expert care with groundbreaking research.

The drive for excellence doesn’t stop at medicine. In 2023, UM was invited to join the Association of American Universities, a prestigious group of top research institutions in North America. This milestone reinforces UM’s growing impact not only in the region but across the country and around the world.

Whether students are volunteering locally in South Florida or contributing to global service projects, the school promotes leadership, civic engagement, community-based research and hands-on partnerships that connect students with real-world issues.

“Going home after seeing the impact just two hours of your day can have on a child who is hospitalized is something every person should experience,” said Samira Kethu, a senior majoring in microbiology and immunology and a volunteer with StudentsCare.

The University of Miami is also a creative hub in South Florida, bringing together talented students and professional artists, performers and historians.

The university regularly hosts cultural events like student-led theater productions at the Jerry Herman Ring Theatre, exhibitions at the Lowe Art Museum and live performances by Frost School of Music ensembles. These events reflect the energy, talent and diversity of the campus. With a strong focus on the arts, UM plays an active role in shaping South Florida’s cultural scene and giving students real platforms to create and perform.

It’s a shame that things like these are getting drowned out by frat parties, tailgates, and viral TikToks. It makes you wonder: are students coming to UM for what really matters, or just for the lifestyle? With influencers like Alix Earle boosting the spotlight, are we attracting students for the right reasons or just the most visible ones?

To be fair, UM’s own social media feeds the influencer-fueled narratives. The memes and TikToks that dominate the @univmiami Instagram page are fun, but they tend to highlight the glam and aesthetic over the substance.

Aidan La France, a freshman majoring in Psychology and Community and Applied Psychological studies and secretary for Habitat for Humanity organization, shared how frustrating this label is.

“We’re obviously known as a party school, but getting into UM isn’t easy,” he said, pointing to the university’s 19% acceptance rate, according to the U.S. News & World Report.

A lot of the superficial stereotype surrounding UM also comes from the assumption that everyone here is rich. But personality isn’t defined by a price tag, and it’s unfair to overlook someone’s substance just because they show up in luxury brands.

At the end of the day, UM earns its party reputation, but it’s not the whole story.

Being a ’Cane isn’t just about looking the part. It’s about showing up, standing out and proving there’s a lot more to this school and its students than meets the eye.