Miami falls to FSU in season finale, 4-1

The No. 35 Miami Hurricanes traveled to face their in-state rivals, No. 19 Florida State, on Friday afternoon to close out their regular season.

And in typical road fashion for the Miami men’s tennis team, it fell 4-1 to the Seminoles, solidifying a winless road season.

Miami (13-9, 6-7 ACC) began the match by dropping the doubles point to FSU (17-7, 9-4 ACC).

The ’Canes pairing of Nacho Serra Sanchez and Leonardo Dal Boni fell 6-3 to Joshua Dous-Karpenschif and Erik Schiessl, and the FSU pairing of No. 15 Alex Bulte and Youcef Rihane clinched the point by defeating No. 61 Martin Katz and Antonio Prat, 6-4.

The Hurricanes attempted a comeback, as Sanchez tied the match after a 6-1, 6-1 win over Bulte, but the Seminoles won the next three to clinch the match.

Miami’s Jules Garot fell 6-3, 6-2, to Rihane, Dal Boni fell 6-3, 6-4, to Dous-Karpenschif and Mehdi Sadaoui fell 7-5, 6-4 to Schiessl to ensure the FSU win.

The Hurricanes failed to win a single road match this year, going 0-9 across the season. They will have to get over their road woes as they head into the ACC Championships in Cary, N.C. next week.

Singles competition

1. #15 Corey Craig (FSU) vs. #20 Martin Katz (MIA) 6-4, 4-5, unfinished

2. #46 Jamie Connel (FSU) vs. Antonio Prat (MIA) 5-7, 6-6 (1-1), unfinished

3. Nacho Serra Sanchez (MIA) def. Alex Bulte (FSU) 6-1, 6-1

4. Erik Schiessl (FSU) def. Mehdi Sadaoui (MIA) 7-5, 6-4

5. J. Dous-Karpenschif (FSU) def. Leonardo Dal Boni (MIA) 6-3, 6-4

6. Youcef Rihane (FSU) def. Jules Garot (MIA) 6-3, 6-2

Doubles competition

1. #15 Alex Bulte/Youcef Rihane (FSU) def. #61 Martin Katz/Antonio Prat (MIA) 6-4

2. J. Dous-Karpenschif/Erik Schiessl (FSU) def. Nacho Serra Sanchez/Leonardo Dal Boni (MIA) 6-3

3. Jamie Connel/Jan Sebesta (FSU) vs. Mehdi Sadaoui/Jules Garot (MIA) 4-4, unfinished