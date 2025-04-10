What you should know before your next sip 

Miami has seen a concerning number of waterborne disease cases, proving that “safe by standards” does not mean safe for daily long-term consumption.

Our bodies are composed of 50-60% water, and we can’t survive more than three days without it. The water we drink is essential to sustaining our health and well-being, but if contaminated, it can also be a source of disease.

Both federal and local governments need to better purify the Miami Dade water and educate the population. In turn, we as individuals should stay informed and take steps to protect the quality of the water we consume.

A study about the reported number of waterborne disease cases observed by the Florida Department of Health found that between 1999 and 2019, Miami-Dade alone reported 30,723 cases, making it the highest contributor in Florida of reported cases. According to Miami-Dade’s 2023 Water Report, potential contaminants in Miami’s water include microbial contaminants, pesticides, herbicides, inorganic and organic chemicals, and radioactive contaminants.

The Environmental Protection Agency regulates the allowable amount of certain contaminants in water provided by public water systems. The EPA, Florida Department of Environmental Protection , and Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department are tasked with ensuring our water is clean and safe. However, evidence makes it difficult to fully trust these organizations.

While WASD “is responsible for providing high-quality drinking water, it cannot control the variety of materials used in plumbing components,” WASD stated. The organization confirms that it cannot oversee whether components such as lead leak into our water. According to its reports, Miami’s municipal water, “like many urban areas, may contain trace amounts of contaminants such as chlorine, lead, or microbial pathogens.” Lead can lead to a variety of physical and mental disabilities and, in severe cases, death.

Dr. Yunqiu Wang, a Senior Lecturer in Biology at the University of Miami with expertise in environmental health and microbial ecology, emphasizes that both government action and individual responsibility are crucial to ensuring clean and safe drinking water. When asked about the dangers of lead in drinking water, he answered, “Lead is known to cause neural damage. There are chemical compounds that are bad for our health, so we have to be super-conscientious about our environment.”

This highlights systemic issues with water safety regulation. Despite known risks, local water authorities limit their ability to address contaminants from private plumbing systems, leaving many residents vulnerable.

The EPA has shown blatant neglect in addressing this issue. For the EPA to consider a contaminant dangerous enough to regulate, they must demonstrate that the economic benefits of regulation exceed the associated costs, including cleanup and treatment. Public health must take precedence over monetary concerns—especially when evidence proves a contaminant is harmful.

For instance, there is no federal regulation for radon levels in drinking water, despite radon’s link to internal organ cancers. Some contaminants are tested infrequently if past results meet safety standards; as a result, Miami-Dade, the EPA, and WASD claim contaminants exist only in small amounts.

The World Health Organization states that “the great majority of chemical contaminants in drinking water only exert an effect after a long period of exposure.” This means that even if water appears safe in the short term, prolonged consumption can lead to harmful consequences. The public should not unknowingly microdose themselves with contaminants under the false belief that their water is clean. Studies show that these substances can accumulate in the body, leading to serious long-term health issues. Over time, even small amounts pose a significant risk. To safeguard public health, both the EPA and Miami-Dade must take stronger action to improve the water system and ensure its safety.

The question then becomes: What can the government do to focus its attention on creating a solution?

City and state governments can push for advanced water treatment technologies, such as granular activated carbon filtration, at municipal plants to remove PFAS/PFOA, heavy metals, and microplastics. Instead of reducing lead and copper monitoring from annually to once every three years, local authorities should advocate for stricter regulations and lower permissible levels of contaminants beyond EPA standards. However, the most direct solution is easily accessible and transparent data. The public has the right to be informed.

“Absolutely,” Wang said when asked if people should be more informed about their water. “They need to look into their sources. Unfortunately, there is a lot of misinformation going around TikTok and YouTube.”

The Consumer Confidence Reports (annual drinking water quality reports) collect data from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 but are only required to be released six months later. This delay in reporting creates a gap in timely information, leaving residents unaware of potential health risks for months.

Miami-Dade’s resources fall short. The link to contamination assessment results displays a “Page Not Found” error. Even more concerning, the link for lead information, testing methods, and exposure reduction is also broken. Miami-Dade should increase water quality testing frequency and ensure results are accessible with working links.

On the other hand, there are also essential minerals in water that our bodies need and benefit from. These essential minerals include calcium, magnesium, potassium, sodium, fluoride, zinc, iron, bicarbonate, and chloride.

“Yes, fluoride with an effective concentration of 0.7 milligrams per liter has been proven to prevent tooth decay,” Wang said.

He referenced a study from 1945 in Michigan, where health professionals systematically studied children for 11 years. “They found that adding the effective concentration of fluoride to water reduced cavities by 60%,” he said. “In some rural areas such as Kentucky, where there is not enough fluoride in the water, public schools will even provide fluoride mouthwash to protect children’s teeth.”

There are government solutions, but individuals can also ensure their water is clean and beneficial. Avoid filtered or purified water, as it can cause mineral depletion—our bodies need minerals. Instead, opt for spring water, which naturally contains essential minerals. Buy FDA-approved water in glass bottles, as glass is non-reactive and does not leach chemicals.

If bottled water is not available, filter and then boil your tap water. “Boiling water for one minute is an effective way to kill germs in water,”. Boiling water after filtering eliminates impurities such as nitrates. Make sure the filter you use removes PFAS/PFOA, lead, heavy metals, particulates, microplastics, chemicals, and pesticides

The moment for the government to place our health above other interests is now. “As informed citizens, as informed students, we want to apply scientific principles. Not only do we drink the water, but also our children and future generations, and we want them to have the highest possible quality of water,” said Wang.