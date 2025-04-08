From the Rock to Ray Liotta, UM’s most iconic alumni

From Hollywood actors and musicians to icons and entrepreneurs, UM’s alumni network is filled with notable names who have left a lasting impact in the world.

As UM celebrates its layered history, here’s a look at some of the distinguished graduates and attendees who have left their mark on our beautiful campus.

One of the earliest notable attendees of UM is Grace Slick, the iconic painter and musician of the music groups “The Great Society,” “Jefferson Airplane” and “Jefferson Starship.” She attended UM from 1958 to 1959 and studied art.

Continuing the trend of making an impact in entertainment, Bob Clark, the director behind the iconic film “A Christmas Story,” studied at UM before making his mark in Hollywood. He later graduated with a degree in theater from UM in 1966.

The legacy of UM in Hollywood continued with world-famous actor Ray Liotta, who earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 1978. The acclaimed actor, best known for his role in “Goodfellas,” honed his craft at UM before rising to fame in Hollywood.

Another notable UM attendee in the acting world is Steven Bauer, a Golden Globe-nominated actor known for his role as Manny Ribera in “Scarface.” He attended UM before dropping out to pursue his acting career.

Interestingly, Ray Liotta and Steven Bauer met while both were students at UM in 1975. The two performed together in a production of “West Side Story” and later became friends, even performing together again in “Of Mice and Men”.

Shifting from acting to music, Gloria Estefan graduated with a degree in psychology and a minor in French a year later in 1979. The legendary singer-songwriter, who is regarded as one of the most successful Latin artists of all time, worked as a translator at Miami International Airport while she was a student.

“I loved every minute of coming here,” Estefan said in an interview with TMH in 2023. “This is a wonderful university. It’s grown in leaps and bounds.”

The 1980s saw a rise in UM alumni making waves in the entertainment industry. Comedian and actor Jeff Garlin, who would later become famous for “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” studied film at the UM, where he first tried stand-up comedy. He has since flourished in the field, starring in three critically acclaimed solo shows.

In addition to its influence in comedy, UM has also played a role in shaping the music industry. Lyor Cohen, who went on to become the CEO of the U.S. Recorded Music Divisions at Warner Music Group, graduated UM in 1981. Cohen earned his Bachelor of Business Administration in global marketing and finance.

In the 1990s, the University continued producing high-profile alumni. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, now a global superstar in entertainment and wrestling, graduated in 1995 with a Bachelor of General Studies degree, majoring in criminology and physiology.

In more recent pop culture, actress Maria Canals-Barrera, best known for her work in “Wizards of Waverly Place” as Teresa Russo — an iconic Disney mom — won a theatrical scholarship to UM and graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree.

The University also attracted major names in the 2000s. Although “Rocky” and “Rambo” star Sylvester Stallone never graduated, he studied drama at UM in 1998 before pursuing his Hollywood dreams. Now his youngest daughter, Scarlet Stallone, currently attends UM.

More recently, the University has made a mark in the digital age. Social media influencer and entrepreneur Alix Earle graduated in 2023 with a degree in marketing. Her rapid rise to fame has positioned her as a major figure in digital marketing and a brand online.

Her success was recognized by UM, and it led to the creation of the Alix Earle Scholarship at the Miami Herbert Business School, which supports students pursuing careers in business. Her journey shows how UM continues to nurture talent that thrives in the evolving media and business worlds.

From film and television to music, business and social media, the University of Miami has been home to some of the most accomplished individuals in their respective fields. As the institution continues to shape future generations, its legacy of producing exceptional talent remains strong.