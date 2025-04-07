Long-time School of Communication professor reflects on 40 years

At the front of the classroom, Dr. Mitchell Shapiro takes his stand, ready to deliver yet another lecture at the University of Miami Communication School. Today, he may be teaching about the ethics of journalism; tomorrow, it could be a presentation on the history of mass media mixed in with fun facts about The Beatles.

Thousands of students have heard these lessons during Shapiro’s 43-year career at UM. As one of the longest-serving professors at the university, Shapiro has served under four UM presidents and played an instrumental role in establishing the School of Communication and developing it into what it is today.

“The school has grown leaps and bounds,” Shapiro said. “Our programs are recognized by other professors and deans around the country as some of the best, and that really works for the students who come here, which is what it’s about at the end of the day.”

From student to associate dean

Shapiro’s history with UM goes back further than his time as a professor. He was a ’Cane himself, studying at UM over 50 years ago when the communications department was a collection of programs within the College of Arts and Sciences.

He earned a Bachelor of Arts from UM, a Master of Science, and a Ph.D. from Florida State University. Shapiro started teaching at FSU and Illinois State University before returning to the University as a professor in 1982.

“The people running the College of Arts and Sciences brought me back here to run the broadcast and broadcast journalism programs,” Shapiro said. “One of the reasons they brought me back here was they wanted to become a school of communication within the CAS.”

However, the School of Communication would not be housed within CAS for much longer. Under the recommendation of Board of Trustees member David Kraslow, the SOC became a separate entity.

Shapiro remembers facing opposition from the CAS, who would lose revenue from around 400 Communication majors pursuing degrees at the time.

“The CAS required that all our students had to take a second major in Arts and Sciences,” Shapiro said. “They didn’t really think that what we did was legitimate academics.”

Shapiro quickly became fond of the school’s first dean, Dr. Edward Pfister.

“He was the type of person I would describe as the ideal human to be a dean,” Shapiro said.

They would go on to establish a Doctor of Philosophy in Communication program together.

“When we finally presented it to the Faculty Senate, we were praised for having the best proposal they had ever seen,” Shapiro said. “They had immense faith in us that this would be a top program.”

Pfister’s arrival ushered in the creation of graduate programs, changes to departments and the focus on students getting a liberal arts education.

“All along this time, we were growing,” Shapiro said. “Not just in size, but in reputation. The SoC had gained a lot of respect among the faculty of UM, too.”

Over the course of his career, Shapiro has served many roles. He became the director of graduate studies in 1991, then transitioned to being the SoC’s academic associate dean until 2006 and currently is the director of honors.

Even when fulfilling his administrative duties, Shapiro prioritized his classes, reflecting his deep commitment to his students first and foremost.

“The other faculty kept telling me, ‘You know, you don’t have to teach,’” he said. “I would say, ‘That’s what’s keeping me sane.’ When I went into the classroom, all my problems disappeared.”

Shapiro decided to step down as associate dean to focus on teaching full-time.



“Teaching keeps me young and inspired,” he said about teaching. “I was seriously considering retiring two years ago because of the pandemic and online learning. The last two years made it fun for me again.”

The SOC has given Shapiro an environment to educate unlike any other, occupied by exceptional faculty and students.

“It’s allowed me to live out my passion.” He said. “To learn and teach about the media. Just talking with students in my office keeps me young and helps me be a better professor.”

Many of Shapiro’s former students have kept in touch with him over the years, creating a Shapiro-network made up of the students who connect through him, reflecting the impact that Shapiro has had on so many people.

“Dr. Shapiro holds a special place in my heart because he cares about every single one of his students,” Chiara Ambrosini, one of Shapiro’s Honors students, said. “He goes out of his way to ensure our success and is a great professor along the way.”

Shapiro has even had the opportunity to teach the children of his former students, making the network come full circle.

“My students are like family to me,” Shapiro said. “A student last semester mentioned to me that her mother was also my student. I keep a list of who I’ve taught and try to encourage them all to keep in touch.”

Those bonds created speak more than just Shapiro’s impact; it reflects his passion for teaching and hopes for the SOC’s future.

“I’d love to see the SoC continue to thrive, and to grow in stature,” he said. “I don’t want to see us ever rest on laurels. I like teaching; I don’t look forward to classes ending. The day I stop loving to teach I will probably retire.”