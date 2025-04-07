Alumni association makes choosing UM an easy decision

Only 560 students were enrolled when UM first opened its doors in 1925. With such a small student body and even smaller graduating class, there was essentially no alumni community. Connections between students and graduates were limited for years following the university’s inception.

As the university grew, so did the alumni association. Today, there are over 210,000 living UM alumni and 36 regional alumni clubs representing all 50 states and 174 countries, according to UM’s associate vice president of engagement, Erica Arroyo, and the 2024-2025 fact finder.

The University of Miami Alumni Association has expanded and improved greatly over the past century, making it yet another reason why students choose UM. Through networking opportunities and career development, the association provides support to both current students and graduates.

“As a medical student, being in an area with a lot of hospitals is very important,” said Addie Murphy, a sophomore majoring in health science. “Not only do we have UM, but we have Baptist Health, Jackson and so many others. Many of the doctors working at these institutions are UM alumni. They come to speak at UM and are very willing to share their knowledge and provide us current UM students with opportunities.”

The university offers a medical alumni association that maintains close relationships with current students looking to pursue a career in medicine . Murphy’s experience highlights the importance of the connections that UM fosters. This vast network provides students with mentorship opportunities and a lifelong connection to their Alma Mater.

On UM’s alumni website, graduates can browse through the ’Cane Biz tab to support alumni-owned businesses. This not only helps alumni-owned businesses grow but strengthens the “’Canes care for ’Canes” attitude that has been instilled in students for years.

Alumni can also connect to niche groups including the Band of the Hour Association, Black Alumni Society, Golden Ibis Society, LGBTQ ’Canes, Public Health Sciences, Veteran ’Canes, Women of the U and the Young Alumni Leaders Council. By joining these groups, every alum can have a place of belonging where they can stay engaged with current students.

Another way the university helps foster alumni engagement is by offering different events for graduates on campus throughout the year. These gatherings help alumni maintain their bond with the school, reconnect with old friends and mentor current students.

“The University of Miami has a great sense of network, and we’re known for having that ‘swagger,’ but I like to see it as tenacity,” said Arroyo. “We are a young institution, so our alumni are reflective of that vibrant diversity. We are across all different industries and we have a nice, rich fabric of people, and that network is different from any other institution.”

If you’ve ever been stuck in Miami’s rush hour traffic, chances are you’ve seen a UM alumni license plate. These plates are just one of the many different ways alumni show their Hurricane pride. Many alumni also continue to support UM athletics long after graduation by attending football games at Hard Rock Stadium and showing up for the annual homecoming festivities. This attitude is a true testament to the ’Canes for life mentality that the Alumni Association encourages.

“Being a ’Cane for life means that you are connected for life. At the Alumni Association, we try to provide something for everyone no matter what stage they are in life,” Arroyo said. “If you’re a young alum, we might provide job opportunities, and if you’re a little bit older and you’re working professionally, we might provide some more industry expert sessions.”

Alumni can use their alumni ’Cane card to benefit from many of the same amenities they enjoyed during their time as students. For a fee, alumni can get things like a wellness center membership, use of the Richter Library and use of the pool.

Many alumni choose to give back to the UM community through donations. These donations can go to things like funding scholarships and improving specific departments including athletics, theater and band. For example, Alix Earle, a graduate of the class of 2023, established a scholarship fund to help support students in the Miami Herbert Business School. This scholarship aims to help juniors and seniors who demonstrate financial need and has so far been awarded to two students. Both students were featured on Earle’s podcast to share their experiences with winning the scholarship.

Alumni play a crucial role in shaping UM’s reputation, whether it be through donations or mentorship. No matter how they contribute to the UM community post graduation, they serve as a testament to current students, showcasing the opportunities a UM degree can unlock in the future.